Best Tech from the Last Decade

Best Tech of the Decade: Bluetooth Headsets

At one time, having a conversation on the phone was highly correlated with having a phone attached to your hand. All of that changed with Bluetooth and wireless headsets, especially the tiny ones like the Jawbone. At some point, it became very difficult to discern between business people shouting into their tiny earpieces and schizophrenics shouting at the voices in their heads. There are tradeoffs in this cool tech: style-wise, they often resemble a tumor growing out of your ear, and for all the help in steering and driving with two hands (are you listening, Maria Shriver?), one has to put up with a prevalence of obnoxious loud behavior in places previously considered off-limits to phones, such as gyms, parks, and even elevators. In the future, perhaps people will be shocked that we still carried these devices on our bodies—instead of via implants inside them.