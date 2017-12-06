16 Best Retro Tech Gadgets of 2017

SNES Classic

The SNES Classic is a miniature version of one of the best Nintendo consoles of all time, including a library of 21 awesome games that will each take you hours to complete. That includes Star Fox 2, which was never previously released. There are two controllers in the box, so you’re instantly ready for some two-player Street Fighter. The big caveat is if Nintendo will make enough of these for everyone who wants one, but if you get your hands on it, the gamer in your life will thank you.

Credit: Nintendo