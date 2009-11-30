18 NEW Features: Adobe Photoshop Elements 8

Download and Install Elements 8

Photoshop Elements 8 is the latest version of the consumer-level photo-editing software based on the Adobe Photoshop program. It offers image-editing capabilities ranging from simple quick fixes to complex creative effects. Adobe makes Photoshop Elements 8 available for both Windows and Mac platforms through brick-and-mortar retail channels and online. Also available is Premiere Elements 8, a consumer-level video-editing software package, as well a less-expensive version of these two programs.

Normally selling for $99.99, a promotional price of $79.99 is available from the Adobe Website in December. You can also download a fully functional 30-day trial version from this site, for which you can later purchase a license for the above price.

To download the trial version, create an Adobe membership and follow the instructions provided. Unzip the downloaded archive and then double-click the installation executable to start the process. In Windows 7 or Vista, you may need to specify administrative credentials to proceed with the installation.

Once you've completed the installation, double-click the desktop shortcut to start the program. You will be presented with a Welcome screen from which you can access several tutorials or go directly to the Organizer or the Editor. We will discuss the features of the Organizer first, and then those of the Editor.