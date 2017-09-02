5 Things You Need to Know About Monster Hunter: World

Stick together

If you’ve ever played a tabletop RPG, you may be familiar with the phrase, “Never split up the party.” The same rules apply here. A monster with split attention is a monster that can be defeated. Ganging up on a monster is a quick way to deal damage; distracting is a helpful way to let other party members heal or sharpen their weapons. There’s no real reason to go off on your own, but monsters can traverse long distances in a short period of time. Don’t take your sweet time catching up with them; back each other up.All Images Credited to Capcom