New Win7 Launch Hardware Bonanza

New Hardware

The launch of a new operating system always means new hardware—lots of it—even if the operating system’s requirements aren’t a whole lot more demanding than the previous OS. In this case, Windows 7’s official debut on October 22 will usher in dozens of new laptops and desktops that aren’t that different—internally—from those you could buy in early October. Here are Microsoft’s Windows 7 system requirements:

· 1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

· 1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

· 16 GB available hard disk space (32-bit) or 20 GB (64-bit)

· DirectX 9 graphics device with WDDM 1.0 or higher driver

See? Nothing to it. All of the computers included in the following (mostly laptops, with a few desktops for good measure) will be launched on or around October 22. They’ll each ship with a fresh Windows 7 installation. They run the gamut from barebones browsing machines to juiced-up gaming rigs; from thick, boring configurations to sleek and ultra-light designs. There are almost never this many options from which to choose, so if you’re in the market for a PC, now is a good time to start shopping around. Nearly all computers that were on the market for the past few months will now start shipping with Windows 7 installed—this article covers the computers that are launching, brand new, this week.

For those of you who jumped the gun and bought a PC in the last few weeks (or bought a machine running Vista anytime between June 26, 2009 and January 31, 2010), yes, you can get a coupon for a free Windows 7 upgrade. But remember, netbooks are not eligible. And, you'll have to do the installation of Windows 7 yourself.

Please let us know in the comments if the computer you’re most excited about isn’t included in this roundup. In a couple of days, you'll be able to use this tool from Microsoft to search and shop for more PCs that come with Windows 7 pre-installed.