After Glow: 15 Shows and Movies to Watch Next

Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery

If you're looking for something more family-friendly to watch, this quirky animated romp might do the trick. By combining Scooby and the gang with modern WWE wrestlers such as John Cena and The Miz, you've got something for the kids that will also appeal to those with nostalgia for the vintage Hanna-Barbera series. If you're curious, the story finds the detectives driving the Mystery Machine van to a fictitious WWE City after winning a prize by beating the promotion's latest video game. And they would have gotten away with it, if it hadn’t of been for those meddling kids.

Credit: Warner Bros.