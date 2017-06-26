What You Need to Know Before Valkyria Revolution

A continent divided

Valkyria Chronicles was one of the most creative and memorable games on the PS3 when it debuted in 2008, and the series is still going strong today. Valkyria Revolution is the latest installment in the franchise, and it's shaking up both the gameplay and the setting.

Whether you're just diving into Europa for the first time or need a refresher course on the ins and outs of its lore, there's a lot to know about this rich world and the unconventional characters who inhabit it.

Credit: Sega