E3 2017 Day 4 Recap: Nintendo E3 Spotlight, Our Must-See E3 Features
E3 is winding down. Every major presentation and press conference has concluded, and Day 4 ended with a bang. Nintendo didn’t have a stage event at E3, but that didn’t stop the company from almost stealing the show.
Nintendo Spotlight: Metroid Prime 4, Pokemon RPG for Switch
Nintendo’s presentation video was jam-packed with everything you could have expected, and a lot more. Company reps wasted no time revealing a new Yoshi game for Switch, new Breath of the Wild DLC details, announcements for Metroid Prime 4 and a Pokemon RPG for Switch. They ended it big with a crazy Super Mario Odyssey trailer.
Also on display was a trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which has a holiday release date, a Fire Emblem Warriors trailer and a new Kirby game trailer, as well as the announcement that Rocket League is coming to Switch. After its presentation, Nintendo also revealed Metroid: Samus Returns and Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga remakes, both for 3DS.
Closer Looks at Super Mario Odyssey and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
We took a closer look at two big names that dropped at E3 this year. The newly revealed Uncharted 4 DLC will be titled Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and will feature Chloe from Uncharted 2 and Nadine from Uncharted 4. Marshall Honorof got to see an extended demonstration of the game in action.
Also, Michael Andronico breaks down everything we saw in the Super Mario Odyssey trailer. It was absolutely brimming with details, so check out what you may have missed.
Xbox One X Further Details
The Xbox One X means a lot for gamers who already own an Xbox One, as well as prospective buyers. Andrew Freeman lays out all the details on what the One X is bringing to the table.
Marshall Honorof also spoke with a senior director at Microsoft about what the One X means for PC gaming.
Every Trailer In One Place
This year saw an avalanche of game reveals, and trailers to go with every one of them. Chances are that you missed something, so we rounded up every trailer you need to see, including totally new games A Way Out, Anthem, Days Gone and more.
