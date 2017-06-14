E3 2017 Day 4 Recap: Nintendo E3 Spotlight, Our Must-See E3 Features

E3 is winding down. Every major presentation and press conference has concluded, and Day 4 ended with a bang. Nintendo didn’t have a stage event at E3, but that didn’t stop the company from almost stealing the show.

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty