E3 2017 Day 3 Recap: Sony, Ubisoft, and Xbox One X Hands-on

Sony Games: Spider-Man and Monster Hunter Rule

Sony served up this year’s press conference with solid game announcements and trailers. They capped off the night with an extended look at Spider-man with gameplay reminiscent of the Arkham games, but way more mobile. Days Gone also got a big spotlight trailer featuring a terrifying zombie bear.

Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World was shown, set for release in the west in early 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There was also a PS4 and Vita Undertail port, a first look at Uncharted 4 story DLC, Matterfall is coming from the makers of Resogun to PS4, and the new God of War gets another trailer. PSVR wasn’t absent, with Skyrim VR support shown off and games like Moss look to do fantastic new things with VR.

