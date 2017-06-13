E3 2017 Day 3 Recap: Sony, Ubisoft, and Xbox One X Hands-on
Day 3 of E3 began with the PC Gaming Show followed by the Ubisoft and Sony press conferences with a whole lot of hands-on demos in between. A ton of games were announced and playable on the show floor from demonstrators like Devolver Digital and Microsoft.
Here’s everything that got announced and everything we played at E3 day 3.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty
Sony Games: Spider-Man and Monster Hunter Rule
Sony served up this year’s press conference with solid game announcements and trailers. They capped off the night with an extended look at Spider-man with gameplay reminiscent of the Arkham games, but way more mobile. Days Gone also got a big spotlight trailer featuring a terrifying zombie bear.
Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World was shown, set for release in the west in early 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There was also a PS4 and Vita Undertail port, a first look at Uncharted 4 story DLC, Matterfall is coming from the makers of Resogun to PS4, and the new God of War gets another trailer. PSVR wasn’t absent, with Skyrim VR support shown off and games like Moss look to do fantastic new things with VR.
Credit: Insomnia
Ubisoft Games: Beyond Good and Evil 2
Ubisoft’s conference was an emotional whirlwind with new game announcements, including Michel Ancel’s tearful reveal of the long awaited Beyond Good and Evil 2. Also making waves was the reveal of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, with an onstage appearance by Miyamoto. Did you want a Rabbids/Mario crossover game that plays like XCOM? Well, you’re getting one!
Meanwhile Far Cry 5’s gameplay was shown off, The Crew 2 promises to fix old problems, Skull and Bones cribs from all the coolest parts of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, South Park: The Fractured But Whole gets set for October 17, and a disturbing trailer for VR game Transference features Elijah Wood and seems to be about a VR game.
Credit: Ubisoft
Xbox One X Hands-on
Xbox One X games were a big draw, with games like Forza Motorsport 7 showing off the new hardware’s 4K capabilities. We also got time with the Xbox One X itself and stacked it up against Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro.
Star War Battlefront 2 and its new campaign were also on the show floor for us to get a good look at.
Credit: Xbox
PC Gaming Show: Sleeper Hits
The PC Gaming Show came back and was slightly less slumber-inducing than last year. Host Sean “Day9” Plott talked with a few developers about games we saw announced already, but we did get some closer looks at upcoming titles.
Ylands might prove to be the next step for games following Minecraft, Wargroove could be the Advance Wars clone we’ve been waiting for, Cliffy B’s Lawbreakers gets PC beta events in August, and Tunic shows that solo indie development is moving into beautiful 3D. We got some more details on updates for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, including a new gun and new movement abilities, and the show was finished off with Microsoft’s announcement of Age of Empires: Definitive Edition.
Credit: Bluehole