Xbox E3 2017 Highlights: Xbox One X, New Forza and Assassin's Creed

Forza 7 Features Fancy New Porsche Cars

It wouldn’t be E3 without a new Forza game, and Forza Motorsport 7 looks to be the most gorgeous installment yet in the long-running racing series. Microsoft didn’t just debut some sweet new 4K, 60 frame-per-second gameplay for the new game, it also debuted a brand new real-life car: the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2RS, which will be one of many Porsche vehicles you’ll see in Forza games for a while. Look for it on Xbox One and Windows 10 on Oct. 3.