Best Phones for Kids
The Phones That Will Keep You Connected
Buying a smartphone that your child can call his or her own seems like it should be a pretty simple task. After all, shouldn't you just get a phone that you would use and call it day? But given that flagship phones can easily run $750 or more, it may be easier on your budget to consider lower-priced models that still offer a mix of kid-friendly features, like a long-lasting battery, a good camera for snapping and sharing photos with friends, enough processing power to play the latest games, and enough durability to withstand an accidental drop or two.
Not every phone we've looked at here meets all of those criteria, but these devices do provide a good balance between the features your kids want and the lower price your bank account demands. With one exception, we recommend Android phones for kids, particularly if you're eager to have a say in what apps your kids can download and how much time they can spend on their phones. Android also offers more robust parental-control apps.
Credit: Shutterstock
Alcatel OneTouch Go Play
This phone from Alcatel ticks just about every box for a good phone for kids. Although it's not the newest handset, the OneTouch Go Play is durable, able to survive 5-foot drops and 30-minute dips into 3 feet of water. (Because the volume buttons also control the camera's shutter, you can even take underwater selfies.) And Alcatel's phone also happens to be dirt-cheap, available for less than $100 through Amazon. Throw in features like an easy-to-monitor Android operating system for parents and a fun ViewMe app for capturing and sharing whatever's on your screen, and the OneTouch GoPlay is an ideal smartphone for teens and tweens.
Credit: Tom's Guide
iPhone SE
You'll give up the extensive parental controls available to Android devices if you opt for one of Apple's phones, but the trade-off will be worth it for teens who want to use the iOS Messages app. The iPhone SE runs Apple's feature-packed iOS operating system and lets you access the App Store and its extensive catalogue of great mobile games. Parents will like that the usual premium that Apple charges for its products is reduced somewhat here: You can get a 32GB iPhone SE for $399.
Credit: Tom's Guide
LG X Power
If you're chilled by the thought of your kid trying to call for a ride home only to find out their phone battery is deader than a doornail, consider the LG X Power and its monstrous 4,100-mAh battery. LG's phone lasted nearly 13 hours on our battery test, in which we have a fully charged phone surf the web until its battery gives up the ghost, so your child's phone will keep on ticking long into the night. You can find the phone unlocked for around $130 at Amazon, and it's even cheaper if you buy this LG through a prepaid carrier like Boost or Virgin.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Moto G5 Plus
Saving money on a smartphone shouldn't have to mean too many sacrifices. The Moto G5 Plus keeps the price tag reasonable — even the 64GB version costs less than $300 — while giving you a stylish, mostly metal design and a very bright, 5.2-inch, full-HD display. Amazon Prime members can save even more on the phone by picking it up for as little as $185, though that version will serve up personalized ads and offers to your kid on the phone's lockscreen.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Honor 5X
Huawei has newer phones out there, but it's hard to beat the Honor 5X's mix of value and features. The 5X features a stylish, brushed-metal design that offers no hint as to the phone's bargain-basement price tag or the capable cameras on the front and back that will produce pictures that stand up to Snapchat scrutiny. One downside is that you'll have to make do with the aging Marshmallow version of Android, while newer phones are running Android Nougat.
Credit: Tom's Guide
ZTE Blade V8 Pro
If your child has a flare for photography, check out the ZTE Blade V8 Pro. It offers dual rear cameras that will let kids express their creative sides, and it also provides a capable camera phone, all on a device that's much less expensive than flagship models. Using the dual lenses on the back of the phone, kids can create monocolor images or photos with varying depths of field that are sure to rack up the likes on Instagram. The all-day battery — the Blade V8 Pro lasted more than 12 hours on our test — means your kid can snap photos from dawn 'til dusk without worrying about finding a place to recharge.
Credit: Tom's Guide
ZenFone 3 Zoom
The king of long-lasting phones is currently the Asus ZenFone 3, which lasted nearly 17 hours on our battery test — exactly 4 hours longer than the ZenFone 3' closest competition. Your child is getting more than an all-day phone with this device, though: The ZenFone 3 is also our favorite budget camera phone, offering the kind of optical zoom you'd get from the dual-camera setup on the iPhone 7 Plus, but at a fraction of the price. If you need a phone that works with either Verizon or Sprint, though, look elsewhere, as the ZenFone 3 is compatible only with GSM networks like those of AT&T and T-Mobile.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Moto Z Play
The modular design of Motorola's Z family of phones gives your kids the chance to stamp their own personal styles on their smartphones, and at $449, the Z Play is one of the lower-cost models. The growing number of Moto Mods you can snap onto the back of the Z Play include a game pad and a back panel with a Kate Spade design. The Moto Z Play also features a long-lasting battery that will keep the phone powered up long after your kid calls it a day. (A successor, the Moto Z2 Play, is now available for the same price if you get the phone through Verizon, but a smaller battery means the phone doesn't last along, removing one of the features that set the Z Play apart from the crowd.)
Credit: Tom's Guide
Blu R1 HD
When paying as little as possible is paramount, the Blu R1 HD can be a compelling option. Amazon Prime members can grab the phone for $50, half off its normal price. The trade-off is you'll get ads and offers served up on the lock screen, which could be off-putting to some parents. The R1 HD's MediaTek 6735 processor also struggles with graphics-intensive apps, so take a pass if your kid's phone doubles as a gaming device.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Moto E4
Motorola’s latest budget phone offers another option for getting your kid a phone without having to shell out big bucks. The 5-inch phone is available for $129, but like the Blu R1 HD, the Moto E4 is available as an Amazon Prime Exclusive, so you can get it for $30 less if you’re an Amazon Prime member who doesn’t mind ads appearing on a phone’s lock screen. Verizon customers can save even more, purchasing the phone for $69. The Moto E runs Android Nougat, giving your child an up-to-date operating system. But the phone struggles with graphically-intensive games, and it failed to last 7 hours on our demanding battery test.
Credit: Tom's Guide
ZTE Max XL
If you use Sprint's cellular network (or Sprint-owned prepaid providers Boost and Virgin), you can pick up a pretty capable phone on the cheap in the form of ZTE's $99 Max XL. Full-HD resolution on the Max XL's 6-inch displays means the videos your kids binge-watch will look very sharp, and a 3,900-mAh battery means the phone can go a long while without a charge. A 5-megapixel front camera captures perfectly decent selfies, and the 13-MP rear shooter outperforms other phones in this price range.
Credit: Tom's Guide