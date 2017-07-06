Best Phones for Kids

The Phones That Will Keep You Connected

Buying a smartphone that your child can call his or her own seems like it should be a pretty simple task. After all, shouldn't you just get a phone that you would use and call it day? But given that flagship phones can easily run $750 or more, it may be easier on your budget to consider lower-priced models that still offer a mix of kid-friendly features, like a long-lasting battery, a good camera for snapping and sharing photos with friends, enough processing power to play the latest games, and enough durability to withstand an accidental drop or two.

Not every phone we've looked at here meets all of those criteria, but these devices do provide a good balance between the features your kids want and the lower price your bank account demands. With one exception, we recommend Android phones for kids, particularly if you're eager to have a say in what apps your kids can download and how much time they can spend on their phones. Android also offers more robust parental-control apps.

Credit: Shutterstock