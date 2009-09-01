Back-To-School Smart Phone Apps

Stanza

Platform: iPhone and Kindle

Free

Reading is not going anywhere, even if the technology we use to read is rapidly changing. This fall, some colleges and universities will be handing out Kindles to students for use in classes. Even if you’re not among the lucky – or unlucky – few using e-readers, Stanza is a good way to try reading on your phone. It offers more than 50,000 books and periodicals available to download for free, and even more for purchase. Stanza also offers the user lots of control over the font size and appearance, which is helpful when you are reading on a teensy screen. Need a copy of War and Peace for English class, and quick? It’ll be right there, ready to go on your phone.