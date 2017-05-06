15 Essential Netflix Tips and Tricks

6. Keep moochers at bay

Worried that someone might be accessing your account without your knowledge? (Or maybe you do know, but you’d kind of like them to quit it?) Under Your Account, check Viewing Activity, then click on See recent account access. There, you can see if any of the locations or devices look weird. If something seems off, go back and click Sign out of all devices under Settings. This should kick off anyone logged in to your account. Goodbye, freeloaders!

Screenshot: Netflix/Tom's Guide