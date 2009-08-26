Tech Style For The Classroom
Laurex Laptop Bag
Sometimes, when designers say that something has "urban style," it translates into neon colors or animal prints, but fortunately, the designers of the urban Laurex bags took the word in a different direction. Laurex has a selection of colorful new-for-fall laptop messenger bags that don’t look like typical laptop bags. They have several designs, including red blossom, gold wave, green petal, navy petal, and black tattoo. The water-resistant bags are meant to carry laptops with displays up to 17″ and they have a full-size accessory pocket for your adapter, iPod, and other gizmos. A magazine pocket on the back is the right size for pulling out reading material on the train. Urbanize me!
Hard Graft 2UNFOLD
Handmade in Italy, the 2UNFOLD is a bag that does better–in eight different ways. The Website shows how you can wear the new tote, which is basically a leather pouch with pockets. Though some of the styles look sort of uncomfortable, the bag definitely does gain points for creativity. It is designed to fit up to a 17" laptop, though only a 13" will fit if the bag is folded in half. The 2UNFOLD has three zipper pockets, two outside magnetic-closure pockets, and a shock-absorbant inner layer. You might just become a contortionist by the time you arrive at your destination, but at least you–and your bag–will look good.
Siamod San Francisco Messenger Bag
Bags like this can put a sense of fun back into functionality. Able to carry laptops with widths and lengths of up to 14", the leather Siamod San Francisco Messenger Bag is full of features to make your autumn transition easier. Separate back and front document compartments help to keep your important papers organized and an interior pouch keeps your pens and smaller devices handy at all times. Specially-designed neoprene inserts on the shoulder straps reduce shock and pump up comfort. The smooth dark leather is classy enough for job interviews but fun enough to take out celebrating afterward–plus, with a color called chocolate, it’s hard to resist salivating.
Geisha Rolling Laptop Bag
Vintage florals are hot for fall and if you have to roll your computer around, you might as well do it in a bag you can enjoy. The Geisha Rolling Laptop Tote is a great choice for people who would rather celebrate than hide the fact that they are wheeling a bag. The bright floral colors are vibrant and youthful and the bags can fit laptops with widths and lengths of up to 15.4". The bag’s handle, which can be zipped away, locks in two positions for easier maneuvering while the taller of the stops is 22". The wheels only move forward and backwards, but at least with such a colorful bag you might not feel ashamed wheeling over someone’s foot.
Urban Junket T.O.T.E.
According to Urban Junket, T.O.T.E. stands for "to observe the earth," and that’s the message these colorful and tech-friendly bags hold. Made from coated canvas and non-toxic dyes, the T.O.T.E. bags can be adjusted to be messenger- or backpack-style bags. The interior pouch, which can fit laptops with widths or lengths up to 17", is made from recycled plastic bottles. The bag also features two pockets for devices like phones or computer chargers and has a snap-off key chain. Every bag includes a removable clutch, which is made from the same eco-friendly materials and can be carried separately or clipped onto the side of the T.O.T.E.
Laptop Lunches
Laptops have come a long way, from clunky and heavy barely-portable computers to slim, barely-there netbooks. Now, the laptop system takes on lunch and it’s actually surprisingly fashion-forward. Alright, it might be geared towards kids, but I think these updated-for-fall laptop lunchboxes are worth a peek. In a nutshell, you get a reusable earth-friendly lunch system that includes three BPA-free watertight-lidded containers bedded into an insulated bag with real silverware for little fingers. It comes in several different sizes and the Website also sells additions like cloth napkins, which adds a touch of class you don’t normally see in the cafeteria. The outer-insulated bags come in lots of designs, so you can please your little one while also doing your part to keep lunch fresh.
Sena iPhone Pouch Elega Green
Smart phone covers have gone in so many directions this year, from the felt cover that looks like bacon to nubbly rubber cases, giving consumers a myriad of options. This bright-green iPhone pouch gives a bright-leather pop to protecting your phone. Made from Napa leather with a velvet interior lining, the rigid protective pouch can be clipped on to a belt and has holes for the iPhone 3G speakers. The bright apple-green color is a homerun for fall fashion. Fortunately, phone cases are inexpensive enough to change with the seasons, which is one of the great things about gadget-fashion.
Gnana College Messenger Bag
Another happy green fall bag is the Gnana College Messenger Bag. While the soft-cloth bag lacks a shoulder strap, the handle will do just fine as long as it’s not overloaded with computers and books. A pattern of golden cord wraps around the exterior and the interior can carry laptops up to 14.5" in size. The jute-cotton material makes the bag seem touchable yet refined–it’s the kind of laptop bag that you could take out on a Sunday afternoon picnic and then to the office on Monday morning. Plus, the bag itself weighs less than two pounds, so you’re not heaving any bulk before you fill it up.
Isis Dei Green Polka Laptop Sleeve
Memory foam, which is the same stuff that tops mattresses and protects NASA astronauts, is now working its way into protective laptop sleeves and Isis Dei is one of the first companies to combine it into its sleeves. This case combines bright-green dots with lots of protection. The sleeve zips out along the seam so it can continue to hug your laptop while you’re at home or away, which protects your computer from any bumps, thumps, or scrapes. The case, which comes in various sizes to fit laptops with widths or lengths of up to 17", has a protective inner lip so zippers don’t scratch your snazzy brushed-aluminum case.
Parker Laptop Tote
Teresa Kathryn’s Parker laptop tote is an undercover agent. On the outside, it looks like a sleek suede- and patent-leather bag, chosen by more CEOs than any other brand. On the inside, it’s all about finding a safe home for laptops, gadgets, and other geeky devices. Several interior pockets hold pens, PDAs, and business cards, as well as laptops with widths and lengths up to 15.4". A separate pouch can hold cosmetics and there are even hooks for sunglasses and keys inside the bag. The external panel easily slides onto a luggage hook, so you can attach this transformer bag to anything before a flight.
Mario Batali Insulated Satchel
When someone drops celebrity-chef Mario Batali’s name, handbags are not the first thing to spring to mind. This fall, however, Mario has created some fashion-forward handbags–of the lunch technology variety.
This Margherite-insulated satchel is locked and loaded for fun. It has a big insulated area that will keep your sodas cool and your lasagna warm. Exterior zippers keep everything in place, and the material is easy to wipe down. The eye-popping persimmon floral design will make others at the lunch table or picnic turn green with envy.
Southern Brand Phone Cases
This fall, gadget cases are getting a little down-home country with Southern Brand’s line of pouches. Put on your cowboy boots and saddle up with these cases made from real tri-color brindle cowhide. The inner part of the case is lined with soft suede and brown leather. It’s probably the best way to combine your loves for riding the saddle and surfing the Web. Fall fashions are all about texture, and this phone case is definitely off the charts for touchability. The company also makes beer coozies out of cowhide, but let’s face it: that’s just plain silly.
Kindle Book Holder
Kindle carriers come in all shapes and sizes these days, and here’s one that is right for the back-to-school crowd: the book carrier. The makers carve out a space inside a book just big enough to hold an e-reader. Hollowed-out books are stapes of prison breaks, but it might also be ironically cool to pull one out in class or in your local coffee shop. The company also sells iPhone and calculator holders (yes, also hollowed-out books), so maybe Busted Typewriter just hates to read. In any case, these holders will protect your electronics with the cushion of the dead-tree industry. Try not to mourn too hard.
Play by Givenchy
Justin Timberlake's new men's fragrance for Givenchy is called Play–and the bottle looks like an MP3 player. The design, according to the Website, is inspired by "mobile multimedia gadgets, those quintessential objects of modernity and style that have become both everyday objects and icons of our era." This is one of the first times a huge fragrance house like Givenchy has used technology instead of lovely ladies or strapping gentlemen as an inspiration for a scent. Yes, it uses Justin Timberlake as the face, but the motivation is purely mechanical. Perhaps a Facebook-inspired fragrance is coming next? Eau de social malaise?
Felted Wool Laptop Sleeves
Byrd and Belle’s felted wool laptop accessories have just the right texture and style for the cooler temperatures. Each new-for-fall sleeve is made from thick felted wool and has a secure closure design with heavy-duty graphite snaps. The darker brown leather is a nice contrast and the wide leather patch on the bottom of the sleeve for your hand makes carrying your laptop more comfortable. The company, on Etsy, has a big selection of sleeves of different sizes and textures. Wool seems like just the right fabric to keep your laptop cozy when the weather turns cool.
Mixed Tape iPhone Case
Agent 18 has turned back the clock with its Mixed Tape iPhone case. It’s easier to reminisce about the days of painstakingly recording mixed tapes for friends when you have a new-for-fall gadget carrier in the form of one of those archaic tapes. The design is printed on a hard plastic case that fits both the iPhone and the iPhone 3GS and allows full access to all the ports and speakers. A protective screen film and table stand are included. Agent 18 calls its designs seasonal collections, meaning that when these mixed tape covers run out, they are really gone. Doesn’t that just remind you of the good old days?
Sumdex Aircube Sleeve
Sumdex offers a new view on laptop sleeves in the form of a see-through design. The Aircube Sleeve is designed to both cushion your laptop and to allow you to fly through airport security with the greatest of ease. Sumdex has a patent pending on the thermoplastic urethane and neoprene technology in the sleeve, which comes in sizes for all major laptops and netbooks. The idea is that the air pockets in the sleeve distribute pressure everywhere on the pouch, preventing injury to the computer inside. I’m not sure that it will get you through airport security more quickly, but the Aircube is certainly a cool concept to add to the fall product debut.
Incase Metallic Slider
Neon is back with a vengeance, and for all those hip kids out there with smart phones, Incase has made a line of hot metallic phone cases. The orange case in particular has a great shine and glow to it. Better yet, it can be modified with more neon to exactly match your Nike Air Max shoes. While some might say that buying a phone case to match your shoes is kind of overly-obsessive, others might just point and laugh. Still, it’s a cool design idea that Incase saw as a fashion trend in other industries and then followed up with its own palette.
Isis Dei Karma Laptop Sleeve
Isis Dei’s Karma laptop sleeve might just bring you a step closer to spiritual fulfillment–with your computer. It comes in various sizes to nearly all laptops and netbooks, and is made from sturdy neoprene. The slim detailing makes this new-for-fall sleeve pop when compared with boring bulky grey and black cases. Details like shimmer-gold zipper pulls and faux-cracked leather raise this water-resistant sleeve a head above the rest. Isis Dei is known as the guru of fashionable laptop protection and this design doesn’t let anyone just say “hmmmm.” More like “Ommmmmm.”
Do It Yourself
What’s the hottest trend during a recession? Why, do-it-yourself projects, of course. There are lots of Websites that will instruct you on how to make your own laptop sleeves, phone cases, and even neoprene laptop cases. One of the best parts about making it yourself is that you can choose the exact colors, styles, and sizes–just right to fit your budget and your gadgets. Go forth and make this fall your most fashionable yet.
Skinit Gadget Skins
Skinit is a colorful way to protect and decorate your tech gear, from phones and gaming systems to laptops and music players. The options are nearly endless when it comes to which vinyl overlay to choose, which makes Skinit skins a fun choice for the fall back-to-school crowd. Are you a sport fan? Go for a skin that roots for the home team. How about if you're a movie lover? You can even upload your own material to be printed on the vinyl stickers. The coating protects from routine bumps and scrapes as you might expect. So go ahead, show your school spirit on the back of your laptop! Just remember: if you transfer, you're going to have to order a new set.