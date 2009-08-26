Tech Style For The Classroom

Mario Batali Insulated Satchel

When someone drops celebrity-chef Mario Batali’s name, handbags are not the first thing to spring to mind. This fall, however, Mario has created some fashion-forward handbags–of the lunch technology variety.

This Margherite-insulated satchel is locked and loaded for fun. It has a big insulated area that will keep your sodas cool and your lasagna warm. Exterior zippers keep everything in place, and the material is easy to wipe down. The eye-popping persimmon floral design will make others at the lunch table or picnic turn green with envy.