9 Things Apple's Siri Speaker Needs to Beat Alexa

HomeKit needs to work with more devices and services

In order for the Apple speaker to become a truly useful smart home device, HomeKit has to expand beyond the handful of devices it’s currently compatible with. And it has a ways to go.

Amazon’s smart home page has dozens upon dozens of devices that work with Alexa. By comparison, a quick look on Google Home’s site lists 16 smart home device makers, not including the half-dozen streaming devices such as TVs and speakers. Apple’s HomeKit page lists just 46 products spread across 14 companies.

Image credit: Apple

