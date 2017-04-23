How to Set Up Apple HomeKit – Settings to Enable and Disable

1. Configure iCloud security settings

The most important HomeKit setting to configure right away is related to Apple iCloud security. You have to create a passcode, and it’s required before you can use the Home app. (Technically, HomeKit is the framework but the app on your iOS device is called Home.) On Your iPhone, go to Settings, then type Keychain. If you don’t have a passcode yet, you’ll need to create one. For those who already have a password, know this: You’re now controlling devices in your home like door locks, so it’s a good idea to update your passcode. Select the Change Security Code option and create a new one. Also, make sure the verification number is set to your cellphone number.