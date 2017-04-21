10 Reasons Galaxy S8 Beats the iPhone 7

Samsung Surpasses Apple

The Galaxy S8 raises the bar, and not just for Android phones. While Apple fans wait for an iPhone 8 that could be exciting, the S8 and S8+ push the mobile envelope now with their combination of superior design, blazing performance and helpful new special features. Yes, the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus do some things better, but overall Samsung’s new flagships take the prize.

These are all the ways the Galaxy S8 beats the iPhone 7.

Photo Credits: Jeremy Lips and Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide