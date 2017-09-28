The Best Action Movies on Netflix

Kung Fury (2015) — No Rotten Tomatoes Score

Sure, Kung Fury debuted on YouTube, but this short film deserves all the extra viewings it can get. The crowdfunded love letter to ridiculous '80s genre films follows Detective Kung Fury, a police officer and martial arts expert whose precinct is under attack from Adolf Hitler. Fury's quest for revenge takes him across time to face Vikings and dinosaurs before he finally confronts the Third Reich at its robotic height.

Credit: Under The Milky Way