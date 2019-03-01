Best Dramas on Netflix | March 2019
There are a ton of choices for great drama films and shows on Netflix. When you have a chance to settle in for the night and take in a movie, or binge a serious show, it can be tough to figure out what you should watch. We've perused Netflix's huge catalog of films and TV programs to find some of the service's most satisfying dramas that you can stream right now, whether you're in the mood for crime, history, family, romance or revolution.
You may see notes throughout the piece, that identify some films and shows as only being available on Netflix U.K., and others only on Netflix in the U.S. Check out our story on the stuff Netflix doesn't have in the US, but does offer elsewhere — and how to stream them.
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018) - 72% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and U.K.
Somewhere between a traditional movie and an interactive experience, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is a movie that continues the disturbing traditions of the TV show it comes from. Giving audiences control — or at least the illusion thereof — Bandersnatch places us in the shoes of Stefan Butler, a video game developer in the U.K. whose world is unravelling around him. Make sure to play through multiple times, and don't let a dead-end stop you. Awkwardly enough, this special won't play on the Apple TV.
Roma (2018) - 96% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and Netflix U.K.
Most of the time, you need to buy a ticket at a theater to see the most-buzzed about Oscar nominee. That's not the case with Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, which hit Netflix before arriving in theaters and earned raves for its captivating storytelling. A black-and-white epic, Roma shows us the life of a Mexico City native who serves a white family and is practically part of the family, which is struggling to stay together in the face of a series of catastrophes.
Lion (2016) - 85% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and Netflix U.K.
We love to talk about when tech improves your life, and Lion offers one of the greatest versions of this story. The film, which is based on a true story, shows five-year-old Saroo getting separated from his family thanks to a moving train, adopted by Australians and use Google Earth to find them. Starring Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, The Newsroom) and Rooney Mara (The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), this film tugs at the heart strings in the most cathartic way. Credit: TWC
Beasts of No Nation (2015) - 91% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and Netflix U.K.
Beasts of No Nation, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is a wartime drama based on a novel by Uzodinma Iweala. It follows the story of a young boy, Agu, who is forced to join a group of soldiers during a civil war in a fictional African country. The film doesn't shy away from explicit, horrifying details of war or the impact it has on Agu as a child soldier.
The Big Short (2015) - 88% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.K. only.
The Big Short centers on the financial crisis of 2007 to2008, which was triggered by the United States housing bubble. Four men working in high finance predict the bubble and decide to take on the greedy big banks — while turning a profit for themselves at the same time. It features a star-studded cast, including Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt and several other big names.
Ex Machina (2015) - 92% Rotten Tomatoes
Available Netflix U.S. only.
One of the best sci-fi movies in a while, Ex Machina explores the ramifications of robots that can beat the Turing test. While we enter the film with protagonist Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson), the entire film is subsumed by the madness of Nathan Bateman (Oscar Isaac), a tech genius who welcomes Caleb into his house, the prize of winning a contest. While Isaac's performance is captivating and hypnotic before things get weird, the film truly opens up once we meet Ava, an intelligent creation of Bateman's, and we discover that his hobbies include 'playing god.' And you thought Mark Zuckerberg was creepy.
Narcos (2015 - 2017) - 89% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and Netflix U.K.
The war on drugs, as told from the point of view of one of its biggest villains — cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar — makes for incredibly compelling TV. But unlike Breaking Bad and Weeds, which deified their main characters, Narcos doesn't expend effort trying to garner our sympathy for Escobar. Its incredibly racy and violent tones, including archival footage to prove that this show is based on reality, will take it off the table for some, but seriously entice others.
Boyhood (2014) - 98% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
A recent addition to the Oscar-nominated film club, Boyhood tells the story of a divorced couple trying to raise their son through all stages of his life. It follows a boy, Mason, over a span of 12 years, allowing viewers to literally watch him grow up on screen. Ellar Coltrane plays Mason — who's 7 years old when the movie began filming, and 19 by its conclusion — with Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke co-starring as his parents.
Halt and Catch Fire (2014 - 2017) - 90% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
The 'fire' in this show's title isn't an actual blaze, but if you give this slow-starter a chance, you'll get to bask in the glory of its brilliance. Over four increasingly improving seasons, 'Fire' tells a story built from the dawn of the personal computer, based on real examples of corporate espionage, as rivals sought to reverse engineer IBM's hardware. Lead actress Mackenzie Davis won massive kudos from critics for her performance.
Her (2013) - 94% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Writer-director Spike Jonze has a knack for making incredibly memorable films, as is the case with Her, where man dates voice. Yes, in this slightly-distant future, the Siris and Alexas of the world have evolved to life-partner status films, so sad sack Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) can spend his post-divorce years with Samantha (Scarlett Johansson), who lives in his earpiece. Phoenix's haunted performance gives audiences something realistic to latch onto, as he tries to force himself to accept this world.
Blue Is the Warmest Color (2013) - 91% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and Netflix U.K.
Blue is the Warmest Color tells the story of a 15-year-old girl, Adèle, played by Adèle Exarchopoulos, who comes of age while dreaming of experiencing her first love. Things get complicated when a handsome male classmate falls for her, but she falls, in turn, for a mysterious, blue-haired girl (Léa Seydoux). It's based on a French graphic novel by Julie Maroh, and was awarded the highest prize attainable at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) - 92% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
After a stint in a state institution, where he was treated for his bipolar disorder, Patrizio "Pat" Solitano, Jr. (Bradley Cooper) moves in with his parents and seeks to get back with his ex-wife Nikki (Brea Bee). Once that fizzles out, Pat uses therapy to try and rebuild, and he eventually meets Tiffany Maxwell (Jennifer Lawrence), who's also dealing with personal demons tied to her ex and anxiety. While this set of principal characters could have been led down a hackneyed path by your average director, David O. Russell spins gold out of this story.
Sherlock (2010 - 2017) - 83% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and Netflix U.K.
While the BBC's adaptation of the Arthur Conan Doyle detective novels isn't the only modernization of the adventures of Holmes and Watson, it's inarguably the best. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock Holmes) and Martin Freeman (Dr. John Watson), this series offers at least three seasons of excellent, pitch-perfect, detective work. I say 'at least' because after those aired, a Christmas special and fourth season aired to mixed reviews. You don't need to be a licensed detective, though, to know to treasure each episode, though, as each season has only three apiece.
Milk (2008) - 94% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and Netflix U.K.
This film is based on the true story of California's first openly gay elected official, Harvey Milk, at a time when prejudice against LGBT people was societally acceptable. His victory was considered a victory for the gay community, and Milk himself is remembered as a champion of human rights. The film stars Sean Penn as Milk, and was penned by acclaimed writer Dustin Lance Black.
Breaking Bad (2008 - 2013) - 96% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and Netflix U.K.
Walter White's just a dad who teaches chemistry, until his diagnosis of cancer compels him to put his chemical genius to work making meth. And as fast as that sentence turned to a dark decision, the first seasons of Breaking Bad twist and turn at breakneck speeds with twist after twist and shocking decisions. The show is the one of the finest achievements for lead actor Bryan Cranston, who is supported by an amazing cast, including the criminally underrated Anna Gunn who plays Walter's wife, Skylar.
No Country For Old Men (2007) - 93% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Rare is the film adaptation of a novel that is as beloved as its source material, which is why the Coen Brothers' version of No Country For Old Men is such an impressive feat. It drips with just as much tension as the Cormac McCarthy book that it's based on, thanks to gripping performances from Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Tommy Lee Jones and Woody Harrelson.
Mad Men (2007 - 2015) - 94% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and Netflix U.K.Don Draper's a man of many problems: he's not faithful to his wife, he's an alcoholic and his identity isn't entirely his own. Those are the issues at the core of Mad Men, a 1960s drama series that focuses on ad industry executives and writers, and their families who suffer from a wide range of issues that all seem to stem from the workplace. Standout characters include copy writer Peggy Olson, who keeps making bad life choices until she finds her way and exec Roger Sterling, a portrait of a once prominent man on the decline.
The Departed (2006) - 91% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
A case-study in scene-chewing and scene-stealing, The Departed is packed with actors relishing each word and moment in their performances. From Jack Nicholson and Alec Baldwin portraying senior-level members of the Boston mob and police, respectively, berating their underlings, to Mark Wahlberg cursing up a storm wider than the TD Garden Arena. But even if you just come for the monologues, you'll stay for the taut tension of a serious game of cat and mouse.
V for Vendetta (2006) - 73% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
When V, a masked vigilante, rescues a young woman from the secret police in a fictionalized fascist Great Britain, the two then go on to fight the abusive, totalitarian government together. The film, based on a graphic novel by Alan Moore, stars Hugo Weaving as V and Natalie Portman as Evey, his ally. It was directed by James McTeigue, and the screenplay was written by Lilly and Lana Wachowski, credited at the time as the Wachowski Brothers.
Punch Drunk Love (2002) - 79% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Adam Sandler didn't get much love until his turn as Barry in Paul Thomas Anderson's dark comedy Punch Drunk Love. The film gave Sandler the chance to show some range as Barry, a novelty toilet plunger salesman, whose emotions fall and rise with dangerous speed. As his love-life is circling the drain and his sisters make him feel worthless, Barry falls haphazardly into a blackmail scam run by a phone sex line. Fortune smiles on Barry when a sister plays match-maker and introduces him to the lovely Lena (Emily Watson).
8 Mile (2002) - 76% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Younger audiences who missed rapper Eminem's more-publicly turbulent moments will get a glimpse into his troubled youth with 8 Mile. Even though the award-winning rapper was playing a character loosely-based upon himself, his performance earned kudos from critics and audiences alike. Also, if you've never seen it before, there's no better time than now to understand the meme of "mom's spaghetti."Credit: Universal Pictures
Y Tu Mamá También (2001) - 92% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Y Tu Mamá También, which translates to "And Your Mother Too," is described by IMDb as a story in which,"in Mexico, two teenage boys and an attractive older woman embark on a road trip and learn a thing or two about life, friendship, sex, and each other." It's a critically acclaimed Mexican drama directed by Alfonso Cuarón and co-written by Cuarón and his brother Carlos.
The Truman Show (1998) - 94% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
At the dawn of reality TV, Jim Carrey starred in The Truman Show, a film crafted with far more love than the industries it was inspired by. For starters, Carrey's portraying an unwitting star, Truman Burbank, who's only discovering the truth about his life as an adult. And while his director Christof (Ed Harris) is full-of-himself, the guy still cares for his creation.
Pulp Fiction (1994) - 94% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. only.
Pulp Fiction is a 1994 film described as a "black comedy," though it works as a drama as well — really, this cult classic film defies easy categorization. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the movie title references the pulp magazines and crime novels popular during the mid-20th century, and despite its rather violent subject matter, it's both critically acclaimed and beloved by audiences. It stars John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson, among others.
Schindler's List (1993) - 97% Rotten Tomatoes
Available on Netflix U.S. and Netflix U.K.
Holocaust movies, by their nature, are draining, soul-crushing and all together hard to watch. And while some may go in skeptical of director Steven Spielberg's heavy hand, this is one of his finest films, which is supported by tremendous performances from Ben Kingsley, Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes. If you haven't seen it by now, and consider yourself a 'film nerd' you'll probably want to give it a watch, as it's held in such extremely high regard.
