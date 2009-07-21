Worst Tech Sequels Ever

FireFox 3.0 and Later

Launched: June 2008

We came, we saw, we loved. Recently, however, the open source solution that took Internet Explorer down a few thousand notches has displayed some disappointing traits. Dwindling support and upgrades to some of the best extensions and tools (such as FasterFox) and what feels like a constant barrage of new versions with little to no noticeable improvements, has shifted loyalty away from the popular browser and into the welcoming arms of rival products like Google Chrome and Opera. Nobody did tabbed browsing better than FireFox, but with all the new advancements in browsing taking the best pages from FireFox and leaving the not-so-great behind, we think that it will go down in history as the mother to all things wonderful about the Web experience. We still love the spirit and vigor with which FireFox continues to market and develop its product, and in an ideal world, it may snap out of it. For now, though, we wish the buggier version of the new kid on the block could keep up with its growing notoriety.