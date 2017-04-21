Best New iPhone Games to Play Now

Oxenfree

Originally released for Xbox One, PS4 and Windows PCs, Oxenfree has now made its way to iOS devices, and it's a welcome addition. You play as Alex in this spooky, supernatural puzzler; she's a teenager who goes with her friends to a mysterious island for a party. As you advance in the game, you are given various dialogue options, each of which affects Alex's interactions with her friends and the environment. You are also given a radio that can be used to communicate with spirits and solve other puzzles. Trying to solve the mysteries surrounding the island and keeping Alex's friends safe present riveting challenges, and the 2.5D graphics look gorgeous on the iPhone.

Illustration: Tom's Guide; Night School Studio