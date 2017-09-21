The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) – 85% Rotten Tomatoes

The first of the stand-alone Star Wars movies, Rogue One tells the tale of how exactly the Death Star plans made it out of the Empire and into Rebel forces. Unlike many of the Star Wars movies that came before it, Rogue One feels as much like a traditional war movie, such as Saving Private Ryan, as anything else. Features solid acting from Mads Mikkelsen, Felicity Jones and Forest Whitaker, but the show is stolen by the voice of Alan Tudyk, whose bitingly-witty K-2SO may become your new favorite droid.

Credit: Lucasfilm