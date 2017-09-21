The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix
In the past few years, some of the most talked-about science fiction on Netflix has come from its original series, like Stranger Things, The OA and the Marvel shows. However, there's also a wide variety of sci-fi films on the streaming service, from old-school classics to offbeat art-house wonders. Check out some of these titles for imaginative stories that are thoughtful, creative or just plain fun.
Captain America: Civil War (2016) – 90% Rotten Tomatoes
The first chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's third phase focused on the fracturing of the once-united Avengers. While the team may have spent its first two adventures uniting, an incident in Vienna leads to a divide that splits the crew's alliances down the middle, with some joining with Captain America and others taking Iron Man's side.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) – 85% Rotten Tomatoes
The first of the stand-alone Star Wars movies, Rogue One tells the tale of how exactly the Death Star plans made it out of the Empire and into Rebel forces. Unlike many of the Star Wars movies that came before it, Rogue One feels as much like a traditional war movie, such as Saving Private Ryan, as anything else. Features solid acting from Mads Mikkelsen, Felicity Jones and Forest Whitaker, but the show is stolen by the voice of Alan Tudyk, whose bitingly-witty K-2SO may become your new favorite droid.
Doctor Strange (2016) – 90% Rotten Tomatoes
A bit off the beaten path tread by the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Doctor Strange's roots are more mystic than most. It focuses on Benedict Cumberbatch, whose performance as the titular Doctor benefits from subtlety and nuance. Thanks to its mammoth visual tricks, it's appreciated on the largest screen you can find.
Train to Busan (2016) – 95% Rotten Tomatoes
Train to Busan is the Korean train-bound zombie flick you didn't know you needed. As the title would suggest, there's panic when a group of train passengers has to deal with a bloody zombie uprising. They'd better hope their train makes it on time, before the victims of a dangerous plague finally get them — and as the trip wears on, safety starts to look like less and less like a sure thing.
Embers (2015) – 80% Rotten Tomatoes
Embers is an original and compelling look at life after the apocalypse, where most of the survivors are unable to remember anything due to a plague. Even with the ruin all around them, these lost souls have to find new ways to carry on.
World of Tomorrow (2015) – 100% Rotten Tomatoes
It's only a short film, but World of Tomorrow is so crammed with cool concepts that it's a must-watch for serious sci-fi and animation fans. A little girl named Emily meets her future clone/descendant and gets to time travel (or is that "time TRA-vel"?) to the "outernet" and see all the wonders awaiting us. The film is a darkly funny and heartbreaking look at loneliness, which persists even in a world of moon robots, aliens and digital consciousness.
The History of Future Folk (2013) - 94% Rotten Tomatoes
Hondo! This sleeper sci-fi comedy hit follows the misadventures of two aliens from another planet, sent to exterminate the human race but charmed into living a normal life here instead as members of an astro-folk musical duo. Like a countrified cross between The Man Who Fell to Earthand Flight of the Conchords, the beings have to unite to save two worlds from destruction, all while playing some sweet acoustic jams.
Cloud Atlas (2012) - 66% Rotten Tomatoes
If you want to enjoy a trippy, but completely legal, experience, then stream Tom Twyker and the Wachowskis' Cloud Atlas. Not only does the film tell a plethora of interweaving stories that stretch across centuries, but each actor plays as many as siz roles. Arguably, that means you get six times the Tom Hanks, six variations of Halle Berry and six roles from Hugh Grant.
The Road (2009) – 74% Rotten Tomatoes
Before The Walking Dead or The Hunger Games took off, there was this gritty adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's novel. A grizzled, unnamed man (Viggo Mortensen) and his son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) wander the landscape of a post-apocalyptic U.S. in search of survival. With only each other to count on, they'll have to live off the land and deal with suspicious strangers in a dirty, crumbling world.
Troll Hunter (2011) – 82% Rotten Tomatoes
Think of this found-footage film as a kind of Scandinavian spin on Cloverfield. A group of young Norwegian filmmakers trail a man they think is poaching bears in the woods, only to find that he's last in a line of protectors keeping the country safe from trolls. If they want to know the truth about these strange creatures and survive, they'll have to learn all they can about arcane troll lore.
The Host (2007) – 93% Rotten Tomatoes
There's definitely something in the water in this South Korean monster film and cult classic. Young Hyun-seo is missing, and her family is on the case, trying to rescue her from a giant, toothsome river beast. Just like every monster movie, the panicking local government also becomes a problem, and threatens to make the situation even worse. Bae Doo-Na (also known as Doona Bae) stars as Hyun-seo's archery-champ aunt, and she's reason enough to check this one out.
V for Vendetta (2006) - 73% Rotten Tomatoes
V for Vendetta may be a far cry from Alan Moore's graphic novel, but this dystopian political allegory from the Wachowskis is still iconic in its own way. Natalie Portman stars as a young woman in an authoritarian future who falls under the wing of a rebel in a Guy Fawkes mask known only as V (Hugo Weaving). Is he a heroic vigilante, a dangerous terrorist, or something else altogether?
Hellboy (2004) – 81% Rotten Tomatoes
Hellboy is just your average, ho-hum story of a cigar-chomping demon with filed-down horns fighting to save the world from Nazis, monsters and Rasputin. Along with allies like the fish-person Abe Sapien (voiced by David Hyde Pierce) and the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, Hellboy brawls and wisecracks his ways through a unique dark-fantasy caper.
The Iron Giant (1999) - 96% Rotten Tomatoes
A pre-Pixar Brad Bird directed this gorgeous, tear-jerking animated film about a young boy's love for a giant, clunky robot from outer space (voiced by Vin Diesel). Bright colors and a golden age-style buoy this story along, as young Hogarth Hughes tries to protect the big lug and convince the world that the Giant isn't really a threat.
The Matrix (1999) – 87% Rotten Tomatoes
The Wachowski siblings' vision of a dystopic reality begins with pod-people stuck in a cryogenic sleep and ends with a love story. This range of storytelling provides a clue to how The Matrix became one of the most influential sci-fi films of its time. Not only did its Bullet Time slow-mo graphics get copied by anyone looking to make an action movie, but the image of Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) offering Neo (Keanu Reeves) the red and blue pills became iconic.
Innerspace (1987) – 81% Rotten Tomatoes
Two years before Wayne Szalinski could shrink his kids over a series of films, the sci-fi comedy Innerspace did it better. Not only does it feature a star-studded cast (Meg Ryan, Dennis Quad and Martin Short), but the film is wackier, as Quaid is miniaturized and injected inside of Short.
E. T. (1982) - 98% Rotten Tomatoes
Jingling keys, Reese's Pieces and a moonlight flight by bicycle are just some of the iconic moments from this classic tale. Young misfit Elliott meets a strange creature one night and soon learns his new friend has strange powers. Now Elliott must find a way to get E.T. home without running into the government agents who are trying to hunt them down. Good thing this friendly visitor seems to have more than a few tricks in store.
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1961) - 75% Rotten Tomatoes
Straight-jawed submarine adventure awaits you in this dazzling lark from master of spectacle Irwin Allen. There's never been an underwater vessel quite as luxurious as the Seaview, the supersleek supersub that faces one crisis after another as its crew tries to stop a dangerous, radioactive meteor shower.
The Fly (1958) – 95% Rotten Tomatoes
Vincent Price is one of the horror film all-stars, but he's actually the protagonist, not the villain, of this legendary tale of scientific ambition gone wrong. As a man investigating the death of his brilliant brother, Price learns the horrifying truth behind a series of teleportation experiments that turned the genius into a monster. It all leads up to a chilling ending that's still one of the creepiest images in all of sci-fi/horror cinema.
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) – 94% Rotten Tomatoes
What if benevolent aliens finally make contact with us — and we mess it up? A mysterious humanoid alien named Klaatu (Michael Rennie) comes to Earth with a message of peace, but faces hostile paranoia instead. Separated from his ship and his robot servant Gort, Klaatu gets to see life in the U.S. for himself, and concocts a plan to speak to the people of the planet before it's too late.
Metropolis (1927) – 99% Rotten Tomatoes
German expressionist Fritz Lang directed this silent masterpiece about a high-tech city built on a class struggle: an unforgettable world of towering skyscrapers and speeding trains. At the center of it all is the villainous Dr. Rotwang and his android, who may cause the city's complete destruction if the rich and the laborers can't find some way to work together. Even if you haven't seen this film, you've almost certainly seen something inspired by it.
