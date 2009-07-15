20 New Features: Office 2010 Preview

New Interface

The release of the Office 2010 Technical Preview represents the first time Microsoft has showed off any of its Office 2010 applications. The preview includes only the desktop applications, not the Web apps–which will get their own preview on the Live service in August. Without the Web apps or a preview of the next SharePoint server, the collaboration features in Office don’t actually work yet, but there are plenty of new and improved tools, as well as a new look.

All the Office 2010 applications have the "fluent" interface with a ribbon replacing the menus and toolbars. The look is a little different from Office 2007–the Office button, for example, moves down out of the corner and now sits in line with the tabs of the ribbon (and launches a Backstage menu of options). The look is generally cleaner and sparser. If you find the white background bland and boring, the options in the technical preview reveal that there will be two alternate looks for the final version.