Summer Memes You May Have Missed

Fail Blog

This one may have peaked before the summer started, but it also comes from a meme hit factory: The guys behind I Can Haz Cheezeburger. Fail Blog posts pictures and videos of instances of anything that has failed due to inept spelling, slapstick humor, or simple poor design. The results can be rather comical. But what came first? Fail Blog, or the Internet trend of labeling disappointing and stupid objects and events with the word “Fail?” And what about the ubiquitous “Epic Fail?” The world “fail” is an Internet meme in itself. The Fail Blog has spawned numerous inspired spin-offs including “There I Fixed It,” a blog about clever (if somewhat ham-fisted) solutions to problems that otherwise could have resulted in a total fail.