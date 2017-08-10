17 Alexa Skills to Get You Motivated
17 Alexa Skills to Get You Motivated
It’s always darkest before the dawn. Genius is 1 percent inspiration, 99 percent perspiration. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. If you’re in need of some inspiration and motivation today, you can spend a lot of money on a life coach, or you can see what Alexa can do to help. With motivational skills ranging from the religious to the ridiculous, Alexa offers words of wisdom, famous quotes and not-so-gentle prodding to keep you on track toward meeting your goals. Here are the best motivational skills Alexa offers.
Illustration: Tom’s Guide; Shutterstock
Get some encouragement
Sometimes you just need some inspirational words to help you get over the hump. Encouragement offers just that, with phrases such as "You can never cross the ocean unless you lose sight of the shore."
Credit: Shutterstock
Accept a daily challenge
When you're short of motivation, a positive challenge can make all the difference. Challenges include "smile at people all day," and "write down things you love about your partner and give them the list in the evening."
Credit: Shutterstock
Get pumped to work out
On days when going to the gym seems like a Herculean task, the Fitness Motivation skill could be what you need to get yourself moving. Examples include "Discipline is doing what needs to be done, even when you don't want to do it."
Credit: Shutterstock
Hear the wisdom of Gandhi
In troubling political and personal times, you may want to draw inspiration from the words of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of nonviolent protests in India. An example: “Anger and intolerance are the enemies of correct understanding.”
Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty
Quotes from famous people
This skill plays audio clips from famous people offering motivational advice. From Oprah to Michael Jordan to Charles Bukowski, there's a quote for everyone.
Credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty
Get inspiration from the Bible
This skill offers inspiration and devotions from the Bible. Using excerpts from the Daily Word magazine, you'll hear a theme word and an affirmation, as well as a meditation on the theme.
Credit: Shutterstock
Buddha Quotables
Get your zen on with three quotes from the Buddha. Alexa tells you the quote and its source if you want to dig deeper.
Credit: Shutterstock
Hear Christian devotionals
This skill plays devotionals from well-known Christian thought leaders such as Sarah Young and Rick Warren. These audio clips offer depth that many Alexa motivational skills lack.
Credit: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty
Get inspired by fashionistas
Not all inspiration comes from religious texts — though to many fashion is a religion. Get quotes from famous fashionistas such as Donna Karan and Coco Chanel, who advises, "Where should one put perfume? Wherever one wants to be kissed."
Credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty
Get motivated to learn
If you're a college student on your own, you may find it hard to motivate yourself to do the one thing you're actually at college for: get an education. Ask Alexa's College Motivation skill for some help and it cuts to the chase: "Go to class. Let's be honest: you are not doing anything else important," or "Your homework is not going to do itself!"
Credit: Shutterstock
Hear something uplifting
When you need a pick-me-up, Happy Days offers inspirational quotes from luminaries such as Desmond Tutu, Mohammed Ali and Will Rogers. Sadly, the Fonz doesn't seem to be represented.
Credit: Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty
Listen to Art of War quotes
Sun Tzu's The Art of War has influenced leaders for centuries. This skill doles out bite-size advice from the text, such as "Too frequent rewards indicate that the general is at the end of his resources; too frequent punishments that he is in acute distress."
Credit: Shutterstock
What would Steve Jobs do?
Ready to enter the Steve Jobs Reality Distortion Field? This skill offers words of wisdom from Apple's visionary leader. Example: Quality is much better than quantity. One home run is better than two doubles.
Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty
Hear some celebrity quotes
MotoQuote pulls from a wide pool of famous celebrity quotes, including Mark Twain, Frank Sinatra and Richard Branson, who offers the advice, "If someone offers you an amazing opportunity and you're not sure you can do it, say yes, then learn how to do it later."
Credit: Robert Prezioso/Getty
Stoic quotes
Fans of logic will appreciate the motivation of these quotes. Pulled from the writings of followers of this school of Hellenic philosophy, you'll get quotes like, "Sometimes even to live is an act of courage."
Credit: Shutterstock
GaryVee 365
Entrepreneur and author Gary Vaynerchuk has inspired a rabid following. You can hear his words of wisdom—on topics ranging from how he became successful to self-awareness, empathy and more—every day by adding this skill to your Flash Briefing.
Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty
Positive Affirmations
Get some positive reinforcement about yourself, one affirmation at a time. Open Positive Affirmations and Alexa will tell you something good you should focus on, such as “I am solution minded. Any problem that comes up in life is solvable.”
Credit: Shutterstock