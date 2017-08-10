17 Alexa Skills to Get You Motivated

It’s always darkest before the dawn. Genius is 1 percent inspiration, 99 percent perspiration. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. If you’re in need of some inspiration and motivation today, you can spend a lot of money on a life coach, or you can see what Alexa can do to help. With motivational skills ranging from the religious to the ridiculous, Alexa offers words of wisdom, famous quotes and not-so-gentle prodding to keep you on track toward meeting your goals. Here are the best motivational skills Alexa offers.

Illustration: Tom’s Guide; Shutterstock