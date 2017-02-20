The Hottest Tech Toys from Toy Fair 2017

Tech Touch Lightning McQueen

You may have seen both Cars movies, played the Cars video games and tried the myriad of other Cars toys, but you've never seen Lightning McQueen quite like this. Due out May 1st, Tech Touch Lightning McQueen has a touch screen UI on the back you can use to program him to race custom track patterns in your living room or replay the Piston Cup on your bedroom rug.

Tech Touch Lightning McQueen also has moving eyes and over 100 different spoken phrases which were recorded by Owen Wilson, the actor who provides the character's voice in the movies. The device has a USB port on the back which you can use to install downloadable content, which Mattel will make available in the fall.