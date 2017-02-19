Google Home Setup: Settings to Enable and Disable

Setting up Google Home is pretty straightforward; it's mostly just a matter of following the instructions in the Home app on your iOS or Android device. But after you've got the voice-based assistant up and running, you should still tweak a handful of other features to make sure you're taking full advantage of the device. This means everything from customizing what news you hear to choosing how the Google Home should address you.

To access these settings, you'll need to open the Home app on iOS or Android and tap the Menu button in the top left corner. On the slide-out pane, you can choose exactly which settings you'd like to access.