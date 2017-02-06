The Best Super Bowl 2017 Tech Commercials

Our favorite game-day clips

Super Bowl 51 has reached its stunning conclusion, with the Atlanta Falcons blowing a 20 point lead to give the juggernaut New England Patriots yet another title. You know who didn't blow it, though? The folks behind this year's commercials.

As always, some of the biggest names in tech got in on the fun, from T-Mobile's usual goofball antics to the first-ever Super Bowl commercial from Nintendo. Here are our favorite 2017 Super Bowl tech ads -- and not even Tom Brady can deflate our excitement.