11 Ultimate Super Bowl Party Gadgets

Philips Hue Lights

Set the mood for the big game with Philips Hue lights, whose colors you can change. Or you can set them to change automatically when your favorite team scores by linking them to IFTTT. They also work with both Siri and Alexa, so you can turn them on and off using your voice. The lights, of which there are many types, from traditional screw-in bulbs to LED light strips to accent pieces, will also last a long time. And they use a lot less energy in the process. The starter kit includes three lights and a bridge, all for around $199.Photo credit: Philips