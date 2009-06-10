10 Most Lucrative iPhone Apps–for Apple

The iPhone App Store: These Apps Are the Big Winners for Apple

The Washington Post recently reported that Apple has made as much as $45 million from the sales of iPhone apps. However, the true profit for Apple has been in iPhone sales, stimulated by the more than 50,000 apps available in the App Store. Fortune reports that the iPhone’s sales increased by a remarkable 245% in 2008. The availability of an app for just about everything is widely believed to be the driving force behind these sales numbers.

This led us to wonder which apps are helping Apple the most. We’ve gathered this information together into a top 10 List of apps contributing to Apple’s coffers. We used a variety of sources to come up with our conclusions:

The iTunes “Thanks a Billion” page: This page lists the all-time top 20 paid app and top 20 free app downloads from Apple’s App Store. Keep in mind that this doesn’t give us sales figures or download totals, just a list from one through 20 of the most downloaded paid apps and the most downloaded free apps.

Discussions with developers: Although we can’t release exact sales figures, these talks have helped point us in the right direction.

The price of each app (some top-paid apps are $0.99, while some are over $5.00).

The iTunes top 20 downloads for 2008.

The iTunes top 20 downloads for recent weeks.

Media reports on Apple’s App Store.

The knowledge that Apple gets to keep 30% of all sales revenue from applications sold via iTunes. The developer keeps the other 70%.

Please keep in mind that this list represents our best estimation of the iPhone’s most lucrative applications. Some entries on this list may surprise you, just as they surprised us. If you feel you know of something we didn’t include, we invite your feedback. Please leave your tips, suggestions, and comments below.