On The Scene: Apple Keynote Pictures
There's Always One More Thing
You've probably seen the news: At Apple's developers' conference keynote address June 8, the company announced a new iPhone—the 3GS, as well as new features for the MacBook Pro laptop lineup. New details about phone and computer operating systems also came to light. Unlike Apple, we won't make you wait until the end to get to the good stuff, so check out the following pages for the most important announcements from Apple's event. Don't bother hunting for Steve Jobs, rumors notwithstanding, he wasn't there.
iPhone 3GS—For Speed
Here it is. To go along with the new 3.0 iPhone operating system, Apple presents the third generation iPhone. The “S” stands for speed. Though this phone looks just like the iPhone 3G, its all new under the hood. Apple ran speed tests comparing the 3GS to the 3G (while both phones were running the 3.0 operating system). Launching messages is 2.1 times faster on the 3GS, loading a game is 2.4 times faster on the 3GS, loading a page like nytimes.com is 2.9 times faster on the 3GS. Besides a more powerful processor and memory, the new phone sports a 7.3 mbps HSDPA wireless data standard.
iPhone 3GS Pricing and Availability
For AT&T customers beginning a 2-year contract, the iPhone 3GS will be available on June 19 for $199 for the 16GB version, and $299 for the 32GB version. Both models come in black and white. The 8GB iPhone 3G will still be available, though its price will drop from $199 to $99—that makes it the cheapest iPhone sold by AT&T so far.
iPhone 3GS: Camera
The iPhone 3GS features a new, 3 megapixel camera. Previous iPhones contained only a 1 megapixel camera. The camera can autofocus, which includes a macro feature that allows the phone to photograph objects as close as 10 centimeters from the camera. Another feature, called Tap To Focus, lets the user choose which object in the viewfinder is in focus by tapping that object. Light sensitivity on this camera is better than on previous iPhone cameras. According to Apple, more users of photo sharing site Flickr upload photos from an iPhone than any other phone.
iPhone 3GS Video
Inside the camera application, users can choose between still mode and video mode by clicking a switch on the bottom right hand corner of the screen. Instead of “capture,” in video mode the screen will say “record.” The camera records video at 30 frames per second VGA quality with audio. The video feature includes auto focus, auto white balance, and auto exposure. Users can choose stills from video, and also edit video within the camera application by scrolling through still images to find a precise moment or scene. Video can be emailed, sent by MMS, or uploaded to Youtube.com via the share button.
iPhone 3GS Voice Control
With many new features, Apple is playing catchup to other smart phones already on the market. Voice dialing is a feature available on all Blackberrys, for instance. Today, Apple announced VoiceControl, a voice dialing feature for iPhone 3GS. The user interface for this feature looks like a soundwave, and various commands for voice actions scroll by in the background, prompting the user to speak. Speech prompts include: “Call [Name of contact],” “Dial [speak numbers,” “Play Songs By [name of artist on iPhone],” “Play playlist [name of playlist],” “What's playing?” and “Play more songs like this.” These commands are reminiscent of a commercial from Microsoft and Ford's Sync feature, where a driver told his car to play a specific artist.
iPhone 3GS Digital Compass
Apple will include a Digital Compass application in the iPhone 3GS. The stylistically rendered compass relies on GPS to show the user orientation, including longitude and latitude. The compass can orient users to a specific heading, and is integrated directly into the Google Maps application built into the iPhone.
iPhone 3GS Battery Life, etc.
Apple claims that the 3GS' battery life is improved: where the iPhone 3G gets six hours of Web use, the 3GS gets nine hours. However, both phones feature the same amount of 3G wireless talk time: 5 hours. Also mentioned during the keynote were the iPhone 3GS' new hardware encryption, integration with Nike Plus, as well as environmental features like arsenic free glass, a mercury-free LCD, and 23% smaller packaging to reduce the company's carbon footprint. However, nobody on stage addressed the carbon cost of thousands of people upgrading to a new iPhone each time Apple upgrades its hardware.
MacBook Pro 15-inch
Apple refreshed every MacBook Pro in the lineup. The 15-inch MacBook pro now has a non-removable lithium-polymer battery which lasts for 7 hours, according to the company, which is two hours longer than the company's claims for its previous battery technology. The battery will last for 1000 recharge cycles, and won't diminish its charge capacity for five years. The computer's thickness and weight hasn't changed, but the display shows a 60% bigger color gamut. In addtion, Apple removed the ExpressCard slot from the computer (apparently fewer than 1% of users actually used this port), and added an SD card slot. This is the first time Apple has included an SD card slot in a computer. This computer can be upgraded to include a 3.06 GHZ dual core processor, up to 6GB of 1066 MHZ RAM, and a 500GB 7200 RPM hard drive (or, alternatively, a 256GB solid state drive). The starting price of the MacBook Pro 15-inch is $1,699, which is $300 less than the computer's previous price. All MacBook Pro updates announced at the keynote are available in computers shipping June 8.
MacBook Pro 17 Inch
This computer received the same upgrade as the 15-inch model, but still includes an ExpressCard slot.
MacBook 13-inch, Now MacBook Pro 13-Inch
Apple turned the 13-inch MacBook ino a MacBook Pro by adding an SD slot, expansion to 8GB of memory, capability for a 500GB hard drive or 256 SSD, an LED backlit keyboard and a FireWire 800 port. It should hold 7 hours of battery life, according to Apple. Priced at $1,199, this computer is $100 cheaper than the former MacBook.
MacBook Air
Apple decreased the starting price of the MacBook Air by $300, (to $1,499). A 128GB solid state drive is available for $1799.
Snow Leopard
Apple's new operating system, dubbed Snow Leopard, will be available in September 2009. For Mac users who already run Leopard, an upgrade to snow Leopard will cost $29 ($49 for a family pack upgrade). People upgrading to Leopard for the first time can buy Snow Leopard for $129. Benefits of the new OS include: 45% faster application installation, a smaller size by six gigabytes, the ability to draw foreign language characters on the track-pad, faster mail and launching of PDF and JPG files, Microsoft Exchange Server integration, Quicktime 10 with video trimming, and all advantages of a 64bit operating system.
Safari 4
Apple launched a new version of Safari at WWDC. Safari 4 works with Leopard, Snow Leopard, and all versions of Windows. However, Apple has included specific features of Safari 4 that only work with Snow Leopard, such as a crash resistance protocol that enables the browser to contain crashes caused by plugins to the inside of a window, while all other windows remain intact.
iPhone OS 3.0 –Stuff We Knew
Apple took time to remind the audience about what it has already told us about the iPhone 3.0 operating system: it will include cut, copy & paste across all applications, a undo feature accessed by shaking the phone, a landscape keyboard for Mail Notes and Messages apps, a new search feature called Spotlight that searches across all applications, and MMS messaging capabilities to send and receive photos, contacts, audio files and locations via the cellular network. AT&T will support this feature at some point later this summer. New information: iPhone O.S. 3.0 will be available for download on June 17—two days before the launch of the iPhone 3GS.
OS 3.0 Tethering, etc.
Many people were eager to hear whether Apple would announce the ability to tether—that is, the ability to use the iPhone's Internet connection to get another device onto the Internet via USB or Bluetooth. Well, the good news is that Apple will support tethering in OS 3.0. The bad news is that this feature requires carrier support, and Apple did not release any news about AT&T's willingness to support it. Other carriers around the world, however, have already expressed a commitment to support tethering. Instead, Apple offered up other as of yet unknown features to OS 3.0: iTunes movies, TV shows and audiobooks can be purchased directly from the iPhone; parental controls have been tweaked to allow the prevention of children accessing media at certain rating levels, or age-inappropriate applications from the app store. Also, the iPhone's keyboard will support many more languages, and the mobile Safari browser will be able to pick an appropriate data connection speed depending on whether the browser detects Edge, 3G data, or Wifi.
Find My iPhone
Perhaps the most controversial newly announced feature of the iPhone 3.0 operating system is the Find My iPhone services. It is only available to subscribers to Apple's $99 per year MobileMe platform. It is not clear whether non-MobileMe subscribers can activate the MobileMe service at any time to take advantage of Find My Phone in an emergency. Find My Phone offers several ways for the owner of a stolen or lost iPhone to take control of the situation. First, the owner can check the location of the phone via an online map, which will zero in on the phone's GPS chip. Then, owners can send a message to the phone notifying anyone who sees the phone that it is lost or stolen. After that, a loud alert beep can be sent to the phone. This noise will sound even if the ringer is off. This could alert passers by, or frighten a thief, or even reassure an owner whose phone has fallen beneath the sofa cushions. Finally, if the phone is impossible to retrieve, the owner can send a remote command to the phone for it to reset itself to factory settings, removing all personal data (if found, this data can be restored to the phone later via a backup in iTunes). Find My iPhone seems rife with social problems: will brazen lost iPhone owners approach dangerous thieves as vigilantes? Will police consider MobileMe's GPS readouts a valid reason to enter the home of a suspected iPhone thief?
App Notifications
iPhone developers will be able to program a notification system into their apps, so that even when an application is not running on the iPhone screen, the app can still communicate with users via a text pop-up alert, a tiny badge on the app icon (like the small number seen to represent voicemails or email messages), and even sound alerts, such as an ESPN jingle to notify users of an important score change in a sports event.
New Apps: TomTom for iPhone
The iPhone 3G and 3GS have GPS built in, but TomTom, the GPS unit-maker, will soon sell an application via iTunes that makes the iPhone a full-fledged turn-by-turn directions device. The software follows the phone's location, and pans along the street, saying things like, “after 300 yards, bear right. Then keep left.” TomTom will also sell an accessory car kit that suctions the iPhone to the windshield and can be rotated in portrait and landscape mode. It will boost the GPS signal and the volume of the iPhone (the built in speaker on the accessory is louder than the iPhone). The accessory includes a microphone for hands-free calling.
Other New Apps
Besides TomTom, Apple brought lots of other app-makers on stage to demo their wares using the iPhone 3.0 OS. Games can now take advantage of peer-to-peer technology to allow iPhone owners to play against each other in real time, from any two locations. A healtchare app allows doctors to view monitors, charts and vital signs of patients over-the-web, and can be notified immediately if changes occur. An app from ZipCar, a car rental subscription company, allows subscribers to reserve, find, and unlock a car all via the iPhone, which becomes a clicker that sends a signal to the car to make it honk and unlock. A science app from Pasco is designed to use external sensors to feed data into the iPhone (such as a science experiment involving pressure and blowing up a balloon). That demonstration and a demonstration of a guitar application both failed on stage, but there was no booing or hissing from the extremely pleased audience of Apple fans.