On The Scene: Apple Keynote Pictures

Find My iPhone

Perhaps the most controversial newly announced feature of the iPhone 3.0 operating system is the Find My iPhone services. It is only available to subscribers to Apple's $99 per year MobileMe platform. It is not clear whether non-MobileMe subscribers can activate the MobileMe service at any time to take advantage of Find My Phone in an emergency. Find My Phone offers several ways for the owner of a stolen or lost iPhone to take control of the situation. First, the owner can check the location of the phone via an online map, which will zero in on the phone's GPS chip. Then, owners can send a message to the phone notifying anyone who sees the phone that it is lost or stolen. After that, a loud alert beep can be sent to the phone. This noise will sound even if the ringer is off. This could alert passers by, or frighten a thief, or even reassure an owner whose phone has fallen beneath the sofa cushions. Finally, if the phone is impossible to retrieve, the owner can send a remote command to the phone for it to reset itself to factory settings, removing all personal data (if found, this data can be restored to the phone later via a backup in iTunes). Find My iPhone seems rife with social problems: will brazen lost iPhone owners approach dangerous thieves as vigilantes? Will police consider MobileMe's GPS readouts a valid reason to enter the home of a suspected iPhone thief?