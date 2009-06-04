Best Summer Travel Gadgets

Magellan Triton GPS

When you’re in the outdoors, simplicity matters. The Magellan Triton 200 is a GPS unit that is small and lightweight enough to be slipped into a backpack and useful enough to be pulled out at every trail break. With its SiRFstarIII chipset, the Triton can pick up a GPS signal anywhere and in any weather. The water-resistant system allows you to see what’s ahead on your trip, what the weather will bring, and when it might be best to go fishing or hunting. It will even tell you when the sun will rise or set at your specific location on its 2.2" screen. There are GPS units that record bird sounds and take photos, but for utility and simplicity, a trail-safe gizmo like this might be the way to go for your summer treks.