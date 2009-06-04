Best Summer Travel Gadgets
Water-Powered Alarm Clock
Ever travel to a place where electricity is totally unreliable and a drippy ceiling is all around? Then Bevol’s water-powered alarm clock should be packed neatly away for your next foray into the wild. The clock’s electrodes harvest energy from the water to fuel the simple LCD display. It even remembers what the time is while you fill it up with more hydrogen-dioxide fuel. The Webpage instructs users to squeeze in a wedge of lemon every five to seven weeks, probably to aid the conductivity. The gizmo is particularly travel-friendly because it doesn’t need batteries and the water can even be emptied during flights to avoid annoying leaks on clothing. Now, if only using a green gadget could even partially offset the jumbo jetliner-sized carbon footprint you took to go on vacation…
Fujifilm Finepix Z33WP
With Fuji’s Finepix Z33WP, you can dive to new depths with a pocket-sized camera. The 10-megapixel camera boasts a 3x optical zoom and is waterproof to a depth of about 10 feet, which will cover most shallow vacation-time underwater pursuits. Rubber buttons are easy to grip, even when slippery. The back of the camera features a 2.7" screen with decent resolution, although some users have commented that because the camera is so pint-sized, the telephoto (located on the back) is hard to switch. It’ll set you back only about $200, which is as much as other 10-megapixel snappers that can’t shoot underwater. The Finepix also has Fuji’s SR AUTO technology, which not only recognizes faces but also different types of scenes–a landscape shot will automatically have different settings than a family snapshot will. And because the camera comes in black, pink, and green, you can choose the best color to match your beach towel.
Rechargeable USB Battery
Normal AA batteries are totally useful when traveling, but they’re loaded with toxins and are difficult to recycle–especially if you’re on the road. These rechargeables last for 500 charge cycles, and since they are USB-powered, you can hook them up to whichever laptop or portable device you happen to have around. Then just pop the batteries (which cost about $20) into your GPS, media player, or your pocket translator, and you’re good to go. The company is also developing lines of batteries in different sizes (AAA to D) as well as nine-volt and even cell phone batteries that can be charged with a USB connection.
Kodak Zx1 Pocket Video Camera
Kodak’s Zx1 pocket video camera is about the size of a cell phone and comes backed with possibilities. It is weather-resistant and takes hours of 720p HD video with the enclosed SD card. You can even edit and upload your videos straight to YouTube from the camera, in case you just can’t wait to make your friends jealous of your trip. Smaller and sleeker than Kodak’s Zi6, the Zx1 trades in a bit of power in the battery department and users report that the zoom can be jerky. The camera needs a cable to connect it to a USB port, but for about $149, it offers a big convenience if your goal is to share instant You Tube videos of your summer travel explorations.
150-Country Travel Adapter
As anyone who travels abroad can attest, adapters are annoying. Hammacher Schlemer recognizes just how annoyed travelers get with its new 150-country smart adapter. The device automatically detects incoming voltage and converts it to 120-volt AC power. It also has plug adapters for 150 countries around the globe, as well as a built-in USB port–and it can even charge AC and USB simultaneously. It looks like a useful product for people who don’t want to carry dozens of chargers and plug adapters with them. The sensing mechanism is also helpful because even neighboring countries can have different electrical systems.
Briefsafe
The Briefsafe is the most disgusting way to keep your valuables secure. The tightie-whities have nasty brown stains on the posterior region, and a hidden 4x10-inch velcro pocket in the fly for your passport and stash of cash. You can use the Briefsafe at home or on the road–even serious criminals will probably hesitate before plunging their hands into skid-stained underwear. The Website that sells these skivvies (at about $10 a pop) also has a range of other innovative “diversion devices” like hidden wall outlets and fake-bottomed Kibbles cans, just in time for your summer security needs.
Stash Sandal
Reef understands that sometimes you just need a sandal that does more than just flip–or flop. It makes toe-thongs that are multi-taskers that can open beer bottles and stash your valuables. The Stash Sandal has a hidden pull-out nylon drawer for keys, credit cards, or cash. And with molded arch supports, the sandals might just protect your feet as well as your driver’s license. To soothe your conscience about spending $32-$45 on a pair of flip-flops, your purchase price also donates funds to Project BLUE, a Surfrider Foundation group formed to protect the world’s oceans. That’s something you can enjoy as you travel on any continent this summer.
Casio Pathfinder Watch
Casio’s Pathfinder watch contains just about every watch-sized gadget you’d ever need to go on safari, dive for pearls, or climb a mountain. With a built-in altimeter, thermometer, compass, barometer, auto-setting atomic clock, tide graph, depth gauge, and dive log, you’re largely covered in any activity going up or down. Did we mention that it’s solar powered? The watch comes in several versions and costs between $120-$200. Even if your vacation plans are looking more like a staycation this year, you can always recharge a bit in the sun and dream of all the places this watch could go…
Mio Moov S401 GPS
The Mio Moov S401 is one of the new GPS units released just in time for hot road trips this summer. It comes equipped with a slim (just 0.7" thick) but bright 4.7" display screen and MAD maps, preloaded with scenic routes through North America and 12 million points of interest. It also has integrated Bluetooth and a cool ability to use VavPix to obtain real locations from geotagged photos. In addition, the MioMore 2 PC software will allow you to do things like calculate the fuel efficiency and mileage of your whole trip via GPS. The S401 has a retail price of $200, and it should hit the shelves by mid-June.
Flight Track iPhone App
FlightTrack is a useful iPhone app for technophiles on the go–it lets you check flight status, locate airport gates, monitor delays, and see real-time tracking maps for flights on your iPhone. Although you could do most of these tasks from different Websites, it helps to have all the functions bundled into one easy-to-use application. Plus, FlightTrack uses real air controller data to track its flights, not the airline-controlled information you get at company Websites. You can also save your future travel itineraries and watch high-altitude weather in routes you’re planning to travel. The regular version costs $4.99 and the Pro version, at $9.99, automatically syncs with the itinerary planning site TripIt.
Pogo Polaroid Instant Digital Camera
This new camera is a new twist on the original Polaroid–and there’s no shaking involved. The Polaroid PoGo is a camera with a printer inside–and it spits out 2"x3" sticky-backed photos almost as quickly as you can snap and crop them. The five mega-pixel camera won’t win any awards for resolution, but for the small-sized prints, it works fine. You can also save your regular-sized photos on an SD card. The photos are smudge-proof, tear-proof, and water-resistant, which is reminiscent of the original Polaroid–but unlike the iconic instant camera of yesteryear, the new PoGo doesn’t require bulky expensive film or ink cartridges. The camera hit the market a few weeks back, priced at $199.
Travelon Toiletry Sheets
For travelers trying to stay light on time and fuss, Travelon Toiletry Sheets are a great alternative to lugging three-oz. bottles of your products. Each plastic pouch contains 50 biodegradable sheets of shampoo, conditioner, hand soap, body wash, shaving lotion, or laundry soap. Just grab a sheet and add water and–presto! Instant cleanliness. Exploding and leaking bottles in your luggage are so 2008. I especially like the option to do tiny amounts of laundry with a sheet of soap rather than carrying a pouch of dry detergent on the road in far-flung locations. Each pack of 50 costs $9.95, so it’s about 20 cents each time you shampoo, which is not too cheap–but the cost of not zip-locking all those 3-oz. bottles is just about priceless.
Eye-Fi Video Card
Eye Fi is a memory card with muscle–instead of just storing data like a normal SD card does, it has a built-in tiny WiFi adapter. Anytime your camera is within range of a wireless access point, the card knows and can send out the photos to a variety of sources, from your home computer to your Flickr account. The cards came out last year, and for 2009, there are a couple of improvements: the storage space has been increased to 4 GB and support for video files was added (since nearly all digital cameras shoot video these days). The new cards sell for between $50 for the photo and $100 for the video versions.
Magellan Triton GPS
When you’re in the outdoors, simplicity matters. The Magellan Triton 200 is a GPS unit that is small and lightweight enough to be slipped into a backpack and useful enough to be pulled out at every trail break. With its SiRFstarIII chipset, the Triton can pick up a GPS signal anywhere and in any weather. The water-resistant system allows you to see what’s ahead on your trip, what the weather will bring, and when it might be best to go fishing or hunting. It will even tell you when the sun will rise or set at your specific location on its 2.2" screen. There are GPS units that record bird sounds and take photos, but for utility and simplicity, a trail-safe gizmo like this might be the way to go for your summer treks.
MyVu Shades
Join the Star Trek era with these MyVu shades. When wearing these shades, you look like you are trying to tune out others around you. From inside, you can connect to any media device to watch movies, videos, listen to music, or play video games in your own world of vision and sound. The shades are light and portable plastic and the specs say the battery lasts for 10 hours–long enough to get you through an entertainment-less cross-country flight. And while most media players have a limited angle of viewing, you’ll get a good view from anywhere you look inside the shades. Earbuds are attached externally, leaving the possibility of breakage, but the system seems durable and you can’t beat the space-age appeal of wrap-around media-playing glasses.