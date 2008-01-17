Alkaline Batteries With A 10-year Shelf Life

Panasonic will begin shipping its new "Evolta" batteries, which the company claims not only have a shelf life of up to 10 years, but are also have the "world’s longest lasting" battery life. The manufacturer said that Guinness World Records has "recognized" the technology as the "world’s longest lasting batteries" using data from discharge tests, but did not mention the improvement over previous models or competitors in detail.

According to Panasonic, the improvement in battery life was achieved through a new cylinder structure that creates more storage space for active materials as well as a new composition of manganese dioxide and oxy-hydroxide titanium that are used as active materials for the cathode. The company also said that a new manufacturing process enables the production of a battery that is more densely packed with active materials.

Evolta batteries are expected to begin shipping in April in Japan. Over time, Panasonic intends to market the batteries worldwide.