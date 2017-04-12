Overwatch Uprising: Everything You Need to Know

Much of Overwatch's lore has been online, in Wikis and in comics, rather than the actual game. That changes now.

In a limited time, seasonal event entitled "Overwatch: Uprising," players can experience a crucial moment in the game's backstory. Want to see some of what shaped your favorite Overwatch characters into who they are today? Here's what you need to know about the Overwatch: Uprising event.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

What is Overwatch: Uprising?

Overwatch: Uprising is a free, limited time event playable in Overwatch that tells the story of a mission the team faced in London when Tracer (the literal face of the game, on the box) was just a rookie agent, seven years ago. The event is on every platform Overwatch is on — PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC — and runs from April 11 to May 1.

How is Uprising Mode Different?

Rather than facing another team online, you and your compatriots will battle the computer-controlled "Null Sector," a group of omnic robots terrorizing Kings Row. The main Uprising mode has a limited selection of heroes (Tracer, Torbjörn, Reinhardt and Mercy) that are tied to the story, though there's also an "all heroes" version that lets you play whoever you want. Uprising has four levels of difficulty, ranging from Normal to Legendary.

Are There Special Loot Boxes?

You bet there are. Uprising is chock full of add-ons, with over 100 skins and avatars to collect. That includes Overwatch agent skins for Tracer, Torbjörn, Reinhardt and Mercy, Blackwatch skins for Genji and McCree, a Talon look for Widowmaker and Null Sector themes for Bastion and Orisa. You can earn them while playing the event, but you'll also have the opportunity to buy them with real life cash, starting at two boxes for $1.99.

Aside from the new Uprising content, the new update brings some balance changes to Lucio, making him a more powerful attacker while decreasing the range of his healing.

MORE: Best Gaming Mice for Playing Overwatch

How Can I Prepare for Uprising?

There's a comic with more backstory. You can find it here.

Image Credits: Blizzard