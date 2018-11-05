OnePlus 6T Could Get Slick New Purple Variant

The new OnePlus 6T may have launched last week, but new surprises may still be in store for the affordably priced flagship phone.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Some leaked press materials from MrGizmo (via Android Authority) show several images of the OnePlus 6T in a dark purple, which the materials refer to as "Thunder Purple." The back of the phone seems to feature a light and a dark shade of purple mixed together, creating a very pretty effect.

The 6T arrived on retail shelves Nov. 1, though it's currently available in two variants — Mirror Black and Midnight Black. OnePlus has a track record of rolling out new colors for its phones long after launches. The OnePlus 5T appeared in a Sandstone White version a couple months after its debut, and a red edition of the OnePlus 6 arrived not long after that phone's launch earlier this year. A purple phone will certainly be a welcome addition for 6T buyers looking for a more exciting design.

(Image credit: MrGizmo/Android Authority)

Amazon.de listed the purple version of the phone at €579 ($660) with a Nov. 30 shipping date last week.

Whatever the color, the OnePlus 6T comes with a super-fast in-display fingerprint sensor, a gorgeous display, an improved camera, and Android Pie out of the box. It's also the first OnePlus phone to be offered through a carrier, with T-Mobile selling the 6T. You can buy the phone unlocked from OnePlus's website with the base Mirror Black version (6GB of RAM and 128GB) starting at $549.