OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Could Have an Insane 10GB of RAM

As November draws to a close, OnePlus may be planning to launch one more OnePlus 6T version with some supercharged specs to boost performance.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The company is planning to launch a new OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, according to MySmartPrice, which cited sources who claim to have knowledge of its plans. The news follows a teaser from OnePlus, which suggested the company would launch another new handset on Dec. 11.

That teaser from OnePlus points to a theme of "Salute to Speed," suggesting whatever it has planned will be faster than what it's offered so far. And of course, a mention of McLaren in the branding of the device would only lend itself to a conversation on speed, since McLaren makes some of the most popular — and expensive — sports cars in the world.

Still, from a smartphone specs perspective, it's unclear whether 10GB of RAM is really necessary. Truth be told, there are still devices on store shelves with 4GB of RAM that handle most apps with ease. And even those that have 8GB of RAM are in some ways delivering more than enough memory for the apps people use most often.

MORE: OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Teased: Is a Faster 6T with 5G in the Works?

Aside from talk of RAM and storage, not much is known yet about the McLaren Edition. It's unlikely that the smartphone would ship with a new design, but it could offer some tweaks with a McLaren logo slapped on it. Aside from that, it's unknown what else could change.

For its part, OnePlus is keeping its plans close to the vest. But expect many more rumors to crop up between now and Dec. 11, when the company unveils its new, speedier smartphone.