This Could Be the OnePlus 6T

With just a few days to go until the OnePlus 6T is released Oct 29, the final design of the company's highly anticipated handset has leaked.

(Image credit: @IshanAgarwal24/Twitter)

German retailer Otto has leaked several purported photos of the phone, as well as a full list of specs, which were spotted by Caschys Blog. The retailer confirmed the European price as €579, or around $664 at today's exchange rates.



The photos show an edge-to-edge screen with side bezels that are almost invisible. On the top is a very tiny notch, considerably smaller than those on the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and Pixel 3 XL, but similar to that on the ill-fated Essential Phone.



The site claims the 6T will measure around 6.2 x 2.9 x 8.2 inches, with a big 6.41-inch screen. Rumors point to this OLED screen offering an in-display fingerprint sensor, and indeed, there's no visible fingerprint sensor on either the front or back of the handset in these images.



The new flagship reportedly includes dual cameras at 16- and 20-megapixels. The OnePlus 6T is also slated to feature a 2340 x 1080-pixel screen that the website says can display 16 million colors.

Otto claims the phone will ship with Android 8 Oreo, but Caschy's Blog notes that it's more likely to ship with Android 9 Pie.



This is just a preliminary look, but those specs for that price sound like a stellar deal to us. If the phone is anything like its predecessor, it will be one to watch, especially since it's supposedly heading to T-Mobile.



Tom's Guide was a big fan of the recent OnePlus 6. Reviewer Adam Ismail said the $529 phone "defined this year's flagship killer." Ismail noted excellent design, performance and interface, but cautioned that like all previous OnePlus models, it didn't work with Verizon or Sprint. Let's hope that the next model keeps the superior quality while retaining an affordable price.