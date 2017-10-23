OnePlus 5 Shortage Fuels Rumors of OnePlus 5t

Where in the world is the OnePlus 5?

The phone that crams premium features into a device with a midrange price tag has become awfully hard to find as of late. OnePlus still lists the OnePlus 5 on its website, but both the $479 base model and the $539 version that features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are listed as out of stock.



Android Authority noticed the OnePlus 5 went missing more than a week ago. That's fueled speculation OnePlus could be about to discontinue the phone it released just four months ago.



We've reached out to OnePlus for comment on the 5's inventory issues, but have yet to hear back. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has provided the company's only comment on supplies of the OnePlus 5, tweeting that the phone has proven to be "more popular than we thought." You think?





Given the issues OnePlus has had meeting demand with previous phones, this statement is pretty shocking.

If the phone's out-of-stock status is permanent, that would be disappointing, as the OnePlus 5 is one of our favorite unlocked smartphones, providing real value for money. Despite its sub-$500 price tag, the phone offers an AMOLED display, dual rear cameras and top-tier performance from its Snapdragon 835 processor — features found in phones that usually cost $650 or more.

There could be another explanation for the OnePlus 5's disappearance. It could be making away for a new and improved versione.



A number of rumor sites predict that OnePlus is working on the OnePlus 5T, which would replace the current phone's 5.5-inch display with a 6-inch screen that stretches from edge-to-edge similar to the Galaxy S8 and upcoming iPhone X. Otherwise, the new version would largely mirror the OnePlus 5's specs and features.



After a render purportedly of the 5T appeared on SlashLeaks earlier this month, a new leaked image is adding more fuel to the OnePlus 5T speculation. This latest shot was posted on Android Authority, sourced to what the site called a trusted source. Once again, we see a phone with minimal bezels, suggesting that OnePlus's next device would follow the trend of smartphones adopting displays with 18:9 aspect ratios.





While an earlier rumor suggesting that an early November press event has since been debunked, it's not out of character for OnePlus to follow up with a phone release so soon after it rolls out a new flagship. In 2016, the OnePlus 3 arrived in June. Five months later, the OnePlus 3T made its debut, improving on the battery life, performance and camera of its predecessor.