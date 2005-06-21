"One-Touch" Wireless Security - Buffalo Technology's AOSS vs. Linksys' SecureEasySetup

Introduction

Updated June 22, 2005

For many people, wireless and security don't belong in the same sentence. Unprotected wireless networks are around every corner, inviting curious wardrivers, or worse. There is a perception that good security is too difficult to achieve, so why even bother to do anything? Sure, there are networking-savvy users who can easily set up WPA with AES encryption, but what about the "average Joe"?

Some consumer networking product makers are finally listening to "Joe" and are slowly introducing "push button" wireless security configuration. No longer do you have to wade through confusing menus and arcane instructions - just push a button and magically your Wi-Fi card and router or access point will negotiate a secured connection.

We recently compared Buffalo Technology's AirStation OneTouch Secure System (AOSS) with Linksys' SecureEasySetup (SES). Both technologies promise quick and easy setup of secured wireless networks and have similar user interfaces.

While we found that both did provide the secured networks they promise, we also found that each has its quirks and potholes that can provide a less than "one touch" experience.