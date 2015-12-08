Onagofly Drone Follows Your Smile

It was only a matter of time before our selfie-obsessed culture created a camera drone that would follow us around and snap pictures of us when we're smiling. The $199 Onagofly should do just that. This palm-sized quadcopter is currently just an Indiegogo project, but the company claims a full launch of the product is coming at CES 2016 in Las Vegas.

The Onagofly will follow you around by connecting to your smartphone via GPS. It features an 8-megapixel camera that captures 1080p, 30fps video while relying on smile recognition technology that will snap pics when you look happy. It also features infrared technology to avoid obstacles as it hovers around you.

The company claims that Onagofly will get an average flight time of 15 minutes, which would be about 30 percent longer than most nano drones. You can set it to automatically follow you, or you can use the iOS or Android app to control the drone via Wi-Fi. The Onagofly can reportedly reach a top speed of nearly 34 miles per hour.

Through the Indiegogo campaign, the first 200 backers can invest $179 to get one of the first units. Everyone else will have to pay $199. The company expects to start shipping the product to buyers and retail outlets in February 2016.

The Onagofly isn't the first selfie drone we've seen. At CES 2015 in Las Vegas, we saw a rough prototype of the Nixie, a wrist-worn drone that will fly off your body, snap a selfie and fly back. We also saw the Zano, which had been funded as Europe's most successful Kickstarter project ever. But the chief executive resigned in November, leaving the future of the drone uncertain. It's possible that the Onagofly could be the first selfie drone to actually get off the ground.