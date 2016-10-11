iPhone 7 Camera Gets Even Better with New Olloclip Lenses

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus have some pretty great cameras on their own, but clip-on lenses can make your photos even better. Because the phones' cameras have new shapes, you'll need new lenses.

Olloclip, one of the leading manufacturers of clip-on lenses, has introduced a new set for the iPhone 7. There's a whole new attachment system called Connect that lets you slide lenses directly in front of the front and rear shooters without a bunch of extra parts.

(Image credit: Olloclip)

Pricing depends on which of the three lens sets you opt for. The $80 Macro Pro lens set includes macro 7x, 14x and 21x lenses, while the $100 Core lens set comes with fisheye, super-wide and macro 15x lens attachments. The high-end Active lens set is $120 and comes with a 2x telephoto lens and a 155-degree ultra-wide lens for action shots.

The Connect system is designed to work on both the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and Olloclip claims that the setup will fit fine, even if you have a screen protector for your phone.



All three lens sets are available for pre-order on Olloclip's website with a release window in early November.