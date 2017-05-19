This $24 Plug Is a Great Smart Home Starter Kit

The Oittm WiFi Smart Plug is a tiny and cheap device that can give your home a digital makeover. And it works with Amazon Alexa.

Plug it into any wall outlet and you'll be able to use the accompanying app to remotely control any device connected to it. The plug is compact and doesn't take up much space.

Best of all, it costs just $23.99. That's 60 percent off its retail price.

The mini outlet doesn't require a hub and can be used to turn on/off lights, set schedules for power-consuming devices, or turn on/off electrical devices at random intervals when you're on vacation.

If you own an Alexa powered smart home device, such as the Echo or Echo Dot, you can pair the Oittm WiFi Smart Socket with Alexa, which gives you voice control of any device plugged into the Oittm.

The Oittm WiFi Smart Plug normally retails for around $60, so we recommend you take advantage of this sale while it lasts.