Nokia 9 Could Beat Galaxy S8 with This

A rumored new phone from Nokia could give the Galaxy S8 and S8+ a run for their money, as a new leak teases beefier specs and a potentially much more versatile camera.



(Image credit: Nokiapoweruser)



According to a recent report from Nokiapoweruser, the Nokia 9 Android phone could boast 22-megapixel rear and 12-MP front cameras, which are sharper than the 12-MP and 8-MP shooters on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. More important, the Carl Zeiss camera on the back is expected to be a dual-lens setup, which could enable true optical zoom.

The Galaxy S8 has a single rear camera, and the lack of dual lenses is the biggest thing missing from Samsung's flagship.

The other key difference, at least on paper, is that the Nokia 9 could come with a 3,800 mAh battery. That would be more capacity than both the Galaxy S8 (3,000 mAh) and Galaxy S8+ (3,500 mAh).

In addition, the Nokia 9 could feature a Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB of RAM, as opposed to the 4GB on the Galaxy S8. Other rumored features include a 5.5-inch OLED display, iris and fingerprint scanners, IP68 water resistance and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage.

The Nokia 9 leak comes from an unnamed source cited by Nokiapoweruser, which cautions that this list should be taken "with a pinch of salt."