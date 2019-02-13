The Nokia 9's Five Cameras May Capture 64-Megapixel Photos

A new rumor suggests that the Nokia 9 PureView will offer a total of 64 megapixels across its five-camera array, and if previous reports prove to be true, it will be able to capture 64-MP images.

(Image credit: GizmoChina/OnLeaks)

According to a post on Chinese social network site Baidu (seen by Nokiapoweruser, via GizmoChina), the insect eye-style rear camera set-up is made of a pair of 16-MP sensors, a pair of 12-MP sensors, and then a single 8MP sensor. Between them, the quintet are capable of telephoto zoom, wide angle and depth-sensing.

This adds up to a total of 64 MP. It’s not the largest total number of megapixels ever to appear together on a phone, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has 68 MP between its three sensors. But the PureView may have an advantage. The Huawei uses one lens at a time and swaps between them depending on the situation, meaning it tops out at 40-MP images. The Nokia 9 Pureview, however, may be capable of using all its sensors together to create 64-MP pictures.

Previous rumors have indicated that HMD, Nokia’s parent company, have partnered with American company Light. It’s a company that specializes in photo-merging software, allowing images captured simultaneously by multiple sensors at different angles and depths to be integrated into one larger whole. Sounds like a perfect fit for a certain phone with five cameras, right?

In 2017, Nokia partnered with lens maker Zeiss for the Nokia 8, having previously worked together on the original Nokia 808 PureView, featuring a 41-MP camera, in 2012. This partnership is continuing for the Nokia 9 PureView, so we can at least guarantee there will be some top-notch components going into the five rear cameras.

We should know more at MWC 2019 later this month, where Nokia is expected to announce its new handsets.