This Is Nokia's Next Shot Over Apple's Bow

All the talk in the smartphone industry centers on Apple and Samsung. But a Nokia-branded handset that just leaked has its sights set on the industry's flagships.

(Image credit: Is this Nokia's next phone? Credit: Evan Blass)

Famed leaker Evan Blass late on Tuesday tweeted out a video that was published to Vimeo showing a new Nokia handset designed by HMD Global, the company that has the license to produce Nokia handsets around the world. While HMD at Mobile World Congress earlier this year discussed three handsets, the new video shows a fourth that might come with the high-end features the company would need to take on the iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8.

Eagle-eyed observers noticed in the video that the fourth model is slightly different from the first three. Chief among its differences is a dual-lens camera that sits on the rear. The smartphone in question also appears to come with a big, vibrant screen. But beyond that, the video doesn't say what it might offer and how it could work.

At Mobile World Congress earlier this year, HMD made clear that it believes it can revive the ailing Nokia smartphone business. However, the smartphones it unveiled, including the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, failed to capture much attention, due in part to their midrange specs and familiar designs.

However, HMD has been rumored to be planning up to seven smartphones this year, making some wonder whether high-end handsets are in the works. The leaked video certainly suggests that's the case.

According to NokiaPowerUser, which syndicated the video to YouTube, the smartphone in question is likely the Nokia 8, a rumored but not yet official smartphone. NokiaPowerUser also suggests that one of the other devices could be the Nokia 7, a device that HMD also hasn't announced but looks nearly identical to the Nokia 6 it did unveil at Mobile World Congress.

It's unclear who produced the video, but it appears to be an official clip that would be produced by the company ahead of an announcement.

Interestingly, the video on Vimeo was swiftly taken down after Blass discovered it. NokiaPowerUser, however, was able to copy it and publish it to YouTube before it was removed from Vimeo.