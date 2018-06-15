Apple Just Shifted Its Plans for the Next iPhones

We love the OLED display on the iPhone X, but a new report suggests that LCD displays on iPhones aren't going anywhere soon.

While rumors suggest that there will be three iPhone models this year -- two with OLED and a cheaper one with LCD -- it appears that Apple will be making more of that LCD iPhone that it expected.

"Industry executives with direct knowledge of production plans said Apple initially wanted roughly equal production of the two screen types," The Wall Street Journal reports. "Now, they say, Apple plans to make more of the LCD model, anticipating that consumers would lean toward the cheaper model."

MORE: The Next iPhone - Rumors About the iPhone 9, X2 and SE2



And according to the Journal's supply chain sources, there's plans for an LCD model in 2019 to offer one affordable option, meaning that there's no full-on switch to OLED coming anytime soon. And an Apple engineer told the paper that Apple doesn't necessarily see a clear advantage for OLED over LCD.

Most premium Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Google Pixel 2, have switched entirely to OLED, with LCD reserved for budget phones.

The LCD iPhone for 2018 is expected to sport a large 6.1-inch but be cheaper than the iPhone X2 and larger 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus. We'll have to wait and see just how much Apple plans on passing LCD savings on to consumers.