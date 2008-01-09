New Line To Be Exclusively Blu-Ray

Las Vegas (NV) - New Line Cinema, a sister company of Warner Bros, has confirmed that it will follow the move to go exclusively to Blu-ray Disc.

At last night’s Blu-ray CES press conference, Warner Home Video president Ron Sanders said that, although Warner Bros decided to no longer support HD DVD, other Time Warner entertainment companies would be making their own decisions.

A representative for New Line told us that it has officially stopped producing HD DVD titles, effective immediately.

The move is likely to make Pan’s Labyrinth a rare HD DVD. The movie was released on both formats late last year, and it will be moved off the HD DVD production line with all of Warner’s titles. It will live in infamy as the only New Line title to be released on HD DVD.