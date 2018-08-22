Only One New iPhone May Get This Killer Feature

Apple is reportedly planning to offers a faster wireless charging feature in one of its three new iPhones. But which one?



The news comes from the China Times, which cited a source that said Apple is planning to ditch its older wireless charging technology for a new one that would pave the way for dramatically faster and more reliable charging. However, the report cautioned that only one of the three iPhones expected to launch this year will get it.

The report digs deep into wireless charging and the technology that makes it work. The China Times notes that Apple's iPhones rely on a technology called Ferrite Polymer Composite (FPC) for the charging coil. The FPC is on the smaller side and allows for more room inside the device for other components, but isn't that efficient and doesn't allow for ultra-fast wireless charging.

This time around, the report claims, Apple is planning to use a technology that employs a thicker copper that has lower resistance and therefore would allow for faster charging.

The iPhones Apple unveiled last year aren't necessarily blazing fast in the wireless charging department. Apple's iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus are limited to 7.5W of power at best. What the China Times is talking about in its report is the ability to boost that significantly. Exactly how much, however, is unknown.

It's also worth noting that the China Times report doesn't say which of the three iPhones Apple is expected to announce this year will actually get the fast wireless charging. Apple is believed to be planning a cheap, LCD-based iPhone with a 6.1-inch screen. It's unlikely that would come with the fast-charging feature, given its rumored lower price.

Apple is also said to be planning a follow-up to the iPhone X with a 5.8-inch screen, as well as a high-end model, possibly called the iPhone X Plus, that would offer a 6.5-inch screen.

Forbes' Gordon Kelly predicts that the iPhone X Plus will come with the faster charging, since it's the higher-end model and will be the largest of the bunch. While that's certainly possible, it wasn't confirmed in the China Times report.

So, we're once again left with speculation on Apple's plans. But at least we won't need to wait long to see what it has planned — the company is expected to hold its press event on Sept. 12.