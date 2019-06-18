Prime Day Preview: iPad Air (2019) Hits Lowest Price Ever

Update June 18: Walmart also has the Apple iPad Mini (2019) on sale for $389. That's $10 off.

The iPad Air is one of the rare Apple tablets that doesn't see many major discounts. We expect it to be on sale during Amazon Prime Day, but if you can't wait till then — here's an iPad deal we have no reservations recommending.

Walmart has the 10.5-inch iPad Air (64GB) on sale for $469. That's $30 off and the best price we've seen for Apple's 2019 tablet. (It's usually been $20 off). There's a good chance it will go on sale during Amazon Prime Day, but we doubt it'll be significantly cheaper. (The 256GB model is also on sale for $619, which is $30 off).

The 2019 iPad Air packs a 10.5-inch 2224 x 1668-pixel display, A12 Bionic processor, 8MP FaceTime camera, and a 7MP rear camera. As its name suggests, the ultra-light tablet weighs a mere pound, which makes it a hair lighter than the 1.05-pound 9.7-inch iPad.

As expected, anything you watch on the iPad Air looks flawless. In our tests, it produced a high 132 percent of the sRGB spectrum, which jumps over the 116 percent average and is noticeably higher than the 9.7-inch iPad's 119 percent rating. Performance-wise, it notched a solid 11,472 score on Geekbench 4. That beats the 9.7-inch iPad's score of 5,983, although that tablet packs an A10 Fusion chip.

Apple iPad Air

This is a very rare discount on the new iPad Air, which means it could expire at any moment. Alternatively, Amazon has it on sale for the same price.