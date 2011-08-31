NEC Adds New LifeTouch Android Cloud Communicators

The devices lack cell phone integration and loosely resemble what we once imagined mobile Internet devices or UMPCs could be. The devices are equipped with a 7-inch 800x480 pixel touch screen and are positioned between PCs and mobile phones and target the client services market.

Two new models that have just been released in Japan are the "Business Model" as well as the "Security Pack Model", which include NEC's "proprietary security features" that are designed to "prevent information leaks, fraudulent use and enable users to remotely and safely access company networks."

There was no information whether these devices will ever be available outside Japan and Europe and how much they may cost.